Matters of Record for June 23, 2021

Jun. 23—District Court

St. Louis County

June 8

— Jared B. Shabaiash, 31, Cloquet, shoplifting, 30 days local confinement.

June 9

— Jasmine D. Allen, 31, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

— Thomas W. Baker, 45, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 9/17/16), fined $200.

— Ashley L. Bell, 26, Superior, check forgery, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine.

— Brian K. Biwott, 23, Duluth, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

— Jonathan S. Carl Sr., 51, Hermantown, two counts violation of order for protection, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions per each count, concurrent; stalking, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, credit for 9 days local confinement..

— Spencer J. Davis, 25, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

— Paul A. Fritz, 44, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense dated: 1/29/16), fined $200.

— Ezekiel I. Gavol, 42, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

— Robert J. Hecht Sr., 81, Cloquet, inattentive driving, fined $40.

— Joseph A. Hendrickson, 37, Hibbing, driving after revocation (offense dated: 9/29/19), fined $200.

— Victor I. IronCroft, 30, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Ashley R. Lamar, 32, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 7/13/15), fined $200.

— Alyssa E. Marie Stuart, 19, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Raven D. Mitchell, 42, Duluth, violation of no contact order, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, six days local confinement.

— Janessa L. Nabors, 25, Duluth, aid and abet attempted theft, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 7 days local confinement.

— Jessica A. Ninneman, 44, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on one year probation with conditions.

— Aaron K. Palmer, 24, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

— Landon D. Peterson, 42, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, driving after revocation (offense dated: 12/29/18), fined $200.

— Donovan J. Raisanen, 30, Silver Bay, driving after revocation (offense dated: 2/20/14), fined $200.

— Carol J. Sailor, 32, Cass Lake, Minnesota, shoplifting, fined $50 and 15 days local confinement.

— Taylor L. Smith, 29, Cloquet, shoplifting, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.

— Matthew J. Tello, 30, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

— Thomas P. Zarembinski, 58, Clearwater, Minnesota, test refusal, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 347 days and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

June 10

— David E. George, 62, Duluth, over legal tandem axle weight violation, fined $200.

— Benjamin L. Hubert, 42, Proctor, burglary in the second degree, fined $50, 21 days local confinement and 51 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, pay $260 in restitution; second count burglary in the second degree, fined $50, 21 days local confinement and 57 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, concurrent.

— Kenneth D. Johnson, 34, Saint Paul, Minnesota, theft, continued for dismissal for one year.

— Samuel D. Kent, sale of 17 grams or more cocaine or meth within 90 day period, fined $50 and 95 months in prison; felon convicted of crime of violence — firearm violation, fined $50 and 60 months in prison, concurrent.

— Brandon K. Kopnick, 32, Duluth, test refusal, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

— Andrew T. Kubiak, 31, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, 178 days and $1,900 stayed on one year probation with conditions.

— Michael K. Lynn, 63, Duluth, violation of order for protection within 10 years of previous conviction, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

— Shane T. Mooney, 39, Duluth, possession of 10 grams or more of narcotic other than heroin, fined $50, 38 days local confinement and 27 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

— Lance W. Olson, 56, St. Cloud, Minnesota, sale of narcotics, fined $50 and 52 months in prison.

— Jack S. Priley, 65, Duluth, driving while intoxicated, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

— Mariah A. Skidmore, 29, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Austin M. Sunde, 24, South Range, Wisconsin, careless driving, fined $100.

— Amber K. Tanski, 36, Saginaw, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Vandale A. Willis, 43, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

— Alvin L. Wuolu-Luckett, 26, Superior, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 358 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, 20 hours Community Work Service; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, four days local confinement, concurrent.

June 11

— Michael J. Comstock, 21, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Jesus E. Delapaz, 19, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Pooquawn L. Demenge, 23, Duluth, possess any type of firearm — crime of violence — ineligible, fined $50, five days local confinement and 60 days in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

— Darriana R. Drift, 23, Virginia, driving after suspension (offense dated: 9/26/18), fined $100 and 90 days local confinement.

— Cloe P. Duvall, 24, Cloquet, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

— Tayler K. Erickson, 24, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 11/15/19), fined $200.

— Kyler M. Lemieux, 26, Superior, driving after revocation (offense dated: 11/23/19), continued for dismissal for one year.

— Billy J. Lund, 50, Two Harbors, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

— Tyler E. McClain, 26, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

— James R. McCorkell, 33, Silver Bay, test refusal, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

— Donald A. Rankin, 26, Brookston, theft of a motor vehicle, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 186 days local confinement; sale of 10 grams or more of narcotic other than heroin with a 90 day period, fined $50, 186 days local confinement and 58 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.

— Chryssa M. Simenson, 34, Duluth, two counts driving after suspension (offenses dated: 10/7/05, 9/14/15), fined $100 and $200 respectively.

June 12

— Travis M. Bubacz, 38, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 5/30/14, 6/1/14), fined $200 per each count.

— Lynne M. Degerstrom, 47, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Maria V. Koutsoheras, 19, Woodbine, Maryland, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Sarah M. Kyllander, 36, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Anthony D. Will, 19, Cloquet, careless driving, fined $100.

June 14

— Winston A. Anderson, 33, Cloquet, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 79 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; second count domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, consecutive.

— Michael L. Benson, 31, assault, fined $50 and 45 months in prison.

— Harvey L. Brown Jr., 34, Saint Paul, Minnesota, intent to escape tax, fined $200 and 120 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation.

— Zoe L. Hauswirth, 22, Duluth, theft, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

— Aaron N. Johnson, 41, Duluth, felony domestic assault, fined $50, 7 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

— Dominic A. Lisic, 24, Barnum, two counts criminal vehicular operation — bodily harm — operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions, pay $5,822 in restitution per each count, concurrent.

— Shane A. May, 53, Duluth, driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,800 stayed on one year probation with conditions.

— Michael S. Mickelson, 27, Duluth, three counts driving after suspension (offenses dated: 4/13/17, 6/15/17, 7/1/17), fined $200 per each count; driving after revocation (offense dated: 6/5/19), fined $200.

— Phillip H. Richards, 34, Duluth, three counts driving after cancellation (offenses dated: 7/22/16, 10/26/16, 3/26/17), fined $200 per each count.

— Kevin M. Scranton, 53, Brimson, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

— Joshua R. Seline, 32, Duluth, driving 70 mph in a 45 mph zone, fined $70.

— Edward R. Wakefield Jr., 58, Duluth, felony receiving stolen property, fined $50, six days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions, pay $1,198 in restitution and 100 hours Community Work Service.

— Alexander J. Walther, 23, Esko, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for 10 months.

June 15

— Michael L. Benson, 31, address unknown, assault, fined $50 and 45 months in prison.

— Ashley C. Fedo, 22, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation, fined $50.

— Bethan J. Hixson, 26, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Ryan E. McCorison, 38, Duluth, shoplifting, five days local confinement.

— Nicole A. Minnehan, 28, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Alexa J. Prior, 22, Lake Nebagamon, driving 74 mph in a 45 mph zone, fined $100.

— Philip H. Richards, 34, Duluth, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; driving after cancellation (offense dated: 12/19/17), fined $200; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

— Jason C. Smith, 39, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.