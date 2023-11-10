Matters of Record for Nov. 10, 2023

Nov. 10—District Court

Carlton County

Oct. 27

* Joshua R. Bergstedt, 41, St. Paul, Minnesota, tamper with a motor vehicle and theft by swindle, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 78 days stayed on one year probation with conditions per each count, pay $899 in restitution; theft, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and pay $2,985 in restitution.

* Lillian R. Blacketter, 45, Cloquet, test refusal, fined $400 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Justin K. Bogan, 36, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 5 days local confinement.

* Hal V. Luong, 51, St. Paul, Minnesota, ignition interlock restriction violation, fined $250 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Keith L. Meyer, 47, Stillwater, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 364 days local confinement, 319 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* James G. Misquadace Sr., 30, St. Anthony, Nebraska, driving while impaired, fined $900 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Oct. 30

* Paula V. Edson, 68, Hudson, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Zeb T. Hart, 24, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Joshua G. Kilgore, 35, Sturgeon Lake, violation of no contact order within 10 years of two or more convictions, fined $50, 116 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

* Nathan R. Korf, 35, Willow River, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Laurie M. Misquadace, 43, Duluth, test refusal, fined $500 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Jordan G. Priest, 18, Sturgeon Lake, interfere with an emergency telephone call, adjudication stayed on one year probation, two days local confinement.

Oct. 31

* Shawnette D. Bolen, 43, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $800 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Makenzie K. Fairbanks, 18, Grand Marais, driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.

* Jamie D. Hackbarth, 47, Grand Rapids, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $700 and 364 days local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Dominick M. Zanol, 21, Sturgeon Lake, theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Blake S. Zenzen, 29, Annandale, Minnesota, move over law violation, fined $50.

Nov. 1

* Robert L. Christian, 64, Lake Nebagamon, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Jordan J. Furnas, 20, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 4 hours Community Work Service.

* Joel A. Melara Mena, 32, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $800 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Benjamin W. Nynas, 46, Mahtowa, hunting deer without a license, fined $300.

Nov. 2

* Patrick M. Collins, 57, Kettle River, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Devin M. Dugan, 23, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $600 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Joseph J. Peterson, 39, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.

* Breanna M. Smedshammer, 31, Perch Lake Township, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Nov. 3

* Roman Andriychuk, 33, Oak Grove, Minnesota, child passenger restraint violation, fined $50.

* Kelsey L. Bryant, 29, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Edward D. Christian, 76, Cloquet, possess pornographic work — minor under age 14, 78 months in prison; three counts possess pornographic work — minor under age 14, 120 months in prison per each count, concurrent; use minors in sexual performance/pornographic work — minor under age 14, 180 months in prison, concurrent; possess pornographic work — minor under age 14, fined $50 and 24 months in prison, time stayed on one day probation with conditions, concurrent; possess pornographic work — minor under age 14, 36 months in prison, time stayed on one year probation, concurrent; possess pornographic work — minor under age 14, 60 months in prison, concurrent.

* Patrick S. Duncan, 56, Proctor, threats of violence, fined $50 and 21 months in prison.

* Jaison M. Jaworksi, 43, Duluth, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 80 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Zachary T. Schlieman, 31, St. Cloud, Minnesota, driving after revocation (offense dated: 8/20/19), fined $200.

* Joseph T. Silker, 36, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $600 and 364 days local confinement, 325 days stayed on three years probation with conditions.

Nov. 4

* Lisa J. Anderson, 56, Duluth, move over law violation, fined $50.