Matters of Record for Nov. 24, 2023

Nov. 24—District Court

Carlton County

Nov. 13

* Sarah L. Barnes, 32, Pine City, Minnesota, bring/send/introduce contraband to state prison/hospital, fined $200, 60 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

* Victoria R. DeFoe, 21, Duluth, disorderly conduct and obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement per each count.

* Jeffrey M. Herman, 47, Esko, violation of order for protection, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and two day local confinement.

* Lacee K. Hobbs, 38, Remer, damage to property, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and four days local confinement.

* Casey J. Kemi, 27, Grand Rapids, domestic assault — subsequent violation, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Sydney L. Maki, 22, Cloquet, two counts violation of no contact order, continued for dismissal for one year per each count.

* Dylan M. Martin, 24, Crookston, Minnesota, damage to property, fined $50 and 59 days local confinement, violation of a no contact order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 47 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.

* Christopher H. Nelson, 39, Cloquet, theft, 90 days local confinement, 78 days stayed on one year probation, pay $91 in restitution; give false information to a peace officer, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, 18 days stayed on one year probation.

* Ari J. Rahier, 27, unknown address, violation of no contact order, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and two days local confinement.

Nov. 14

* Shayla M. Augustine, 21, Lake Elmo, Minnesota, driving 100 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $200.

* Scott L. Ellis, 45, Hugo, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Kenneth C. Gunderson, 41, Esko, deer hunting violation — may not hunt with aid or use of bait, fined $300.

* Daniel J. Lightner, 40, Minneapolis, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Derek N. McFatridge, 36, Duluth, damage to property, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, 14 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; theft, fined $50 and pay $37 in restitution; second count theft, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, 20 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Avery G. M. Misquadace, 22, Cloquet, assault, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; second count assault, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.

* Curtis R. Nagel, 63, Monticello, Minnesota, over legal tandem axle weight violation, fined $300.

Nov. 15

* Matthew C. Bansback, 42, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

* Claudette M. Huth, 47, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and six days local confinement.

* Joshua D. Kallis, 39, St. Paul, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, continued for diversion.

* Daniel R. Lundquist, 48, Cloquet, domestic assault, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, 21 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Steven Murat, 33, Hermantown, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 364 days local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Stacey L. Price, 39, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 364 days local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Tara J. Radosevich, 49, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Kristen N. Scott, 32, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Nov. 16

* Joshua D. Boedigheimer, 46, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.

* Randy K. Bolen, 47, Two Harbors, driving after revocation, fined $285 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Beau W. Diver, 30, Hayward, fleeing a peace officer, seven days local confinement.

* Daniel L. Dornack, 42, Lyle, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.

* Savannah K. Grangruth, 36, Bemidji, Minnesota, obstructing legal process, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, 25 days and $150 stayed on one year probation with conditions; disorderly conduct, 30 days local confinement, 25 days stayed on one year probation.

* Tim A. Hutar, 60, Cromwell, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Shawn A. Kummala, 51, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $800 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Benjamin R. McLain, 38, Superior, theft, adjudication stayed for one year, 90 days local confinement, time stayed.

* Nolan M. Parkhouse, 30, Williams, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Craig C. Thompson, 50, Sturgeon Lake, driving after suspension, fined $200.

* William M. Tocholke, 38, Two Harbors, obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation.

* Phillip J. Warren Taylor, 30, Minneapolis, five counts driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.

* Eric J. Warren, 54, Burnsville, Minnesota, driving after cancellation, continued for dismissal for six months.

Nov. 17

* Alan L. Clairmont, 68, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Erik D. Endsley, 28, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, $1,000 fine and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Laurie L. Weese, 57, Deer River, move over law violation, fined $50.

Nov. 18

* Stacy L. McCormick, 50, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Gail M. Saline, 41, Saginaw, driving after revocation, fined $200.