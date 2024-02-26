Matteson man charged in fatal August shooting on Interstate 94 in Dolton

A Matteson man was charged Saturday in connection with an August 2023 fatal shooting along Interstate 94 in Dolton.

Calvin D. Woods, 32, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Travon M. Mackie, 30, of Chicago, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

State troopers responded to a multi-unit accident on the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Dolton Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28, police said.

Officers found two cars, an Audi A4 and a Toyota Camry, crashed along the concrete median wall, and the Audi was abandoned, police said.

Mackie, the driver of the Camry, suffered life-threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at area hospital, according to the release.

Woods was arrested Thursday and charged Saturday, police said.

According to court records, Woods was on electronic monitoring on a federal narcotics case when he allegedly shot Mackie. He was ordered detained while the case is being pending, and is scheduled to appear again in court March 1.

