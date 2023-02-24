Matteson man sentenced to 34 years after pleading guilty to sexual assault of child

A Matteson man was sentenced Wednesday to 34 years in prison after pleading guilty to predatory sexual assault of a young child, according to Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow.

Joseph Stozek, 39, will also have to register as a sexual predator upon his release, according to a news release from the state’s attorney’s office.

George Lenard, the public defender who represented Stozek, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Stozek was charged with committing sexual acts with a child younger than 13 in Steger, according to the release. The girl told investigators the abuse occurred over three years when she was 8 to 10 years old, prosecutors said.

The girl and her caretaker gave statements during Stozek’s sentencing hearing, according to the release.

“The depravity that would lead an individual to violate the innocence of a little girl who has not even reached puberty is simply incomprehensible,” Glasgow said.