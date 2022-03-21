Matthew Beyer holds off on new plea and will stand trial in the 2020 deaths of his two children, ages 5 and 3, in Kaukauna

A memorial outside a duplex in the 1200 block of Crooks Avenue in Kaukauna recalls the deaths of William Beyer, 5, and Danielle Beyer, 3. The children were found dead inside the upper unit of the duplex on Feb. 17, 2020.

APPLETON - Matthew Beyer, the man charged with the deaths of his two young children in Kaukauna, was expected to enter a new plea in court Monday but instead chose not to do so.

"Mr. Beyer no longer wants to enter a plea," Amanda Skorr, Beyer's attorney, told Outagamie County Judge Mark McGinnis.

Beyer, 37, of Manitowoc appeared in court alongside Skorr but didn't speak during the hearing.

McGinnis asked what changed in the past week.

"At this time we've not reached an agreement with the state," Skorr said.

After the hearing, Skorr declined to say what the new plea might have been had Beyer proceeded with it.

The development means Beyer's case remains scheduled for a 10-day jury trial starting Sept. 6.

RELATED:Outagamie County judge rules man charged with deaths of his children in Kaukauna competent to stand trial

RELATED: Investigation into deaths of Beyer children took methodical approach

Beyer was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide nearly four months after his two children, 5-year-old William Beyer and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer, were found dead on Feb. 17, 2020, in the upper level of a Crooks Avenue duplex in Kaukauna.

He also was charged with two other felonies related to an attempted escape from the Outagamie County Jail that took place shortly after his arrest.

Beyer had previously pleaded not guilty and has been jailed since his arrest on a $2.5 million cash bond. If convicted of the homicide charges, Beyer could spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Beyer told investigators he used a library card, or something similar, to get inside the duplex only hours before the children were found dead.

He and the children's mother had been involved in a contentious family court case, which was scheduled for a review hearing on the day the children were found dead.

An autopsy determined William Beyer suffered eight “sharp force injuries” to the neck and head and Danielle Beyer suffered five “sharp force injuries” to the neck, the criminal complaint said.

Story continues

The deaths shocked the community, which came together for a vigil to search for healing and to remember the two children who were lost. In their shared obituary, the siblings were described as inseparable.

Contact Duke Behnke at 920-993-7176 or dbehnke@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DukeBehnke.

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to see The Post-Crescent's special offers at postcrescent.com/subscribe and download our app on the App Store or Google Play.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Matthew Beyer will go to trial in deaths of his 2 children in Kaukauna