Matthew Billings receives maximum sentence in child pornography case

Dec. 10—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man who pleaded guilty last September to possessing child pornography was given the maximum sentence Friday in Mercer County Circuit Court

Matthew Billings, 33, of Rock was brought before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for sentencing. In September, Billings pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of child pornography.

Swope sentenced to the maximum prison sentence on all four counts, meaning he will serve between 13 to 37 years in prison, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran.

Billings was arrested in April 2021 by Detective-Lieutenant S.A. Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of child pornography depicting violence against a child. The arrest was a result of an investigation involving the Virginia State Police, West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit, West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

"Our Mercer County Sheriff's Department Detective Steve Sommers did an excellent job on this case and we all recommended and agree with the maximum sentences handed down today by Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope," Cochran said. "Judge Swope also ordered that Billings be placed on 50 years of extended/enhanced supervision whenever Billings is released from prison."

Billings was convicted on Sept. 6, 2012 in Louisiana of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. The victim was a female juvenile between the ages of 13 and 17, according to the West Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry. Billings served approximately three years and eight months at a correctional facility and was given three years of probation.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

