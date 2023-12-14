Matthew Grant, missing RIT student, emerges at Pennsylvania police station. What we know now

A Rochester Institute of Technology student, missing for three weeks, has been found safe. But where has 22-year-old Matthew Grant been?

The Delaware Water Gap Fire Department reported that authorities located Grant’s Jeep in Delaware Water Gap, Pennsylvania, this week. The Jeep was located in a parking lot frequently used by hikers on the Appalachian Trail in the Poconos in northeastern Pennsylvania, officials said. The sighting of Grant's Jeep prompted an extensive search along sections of the trail on Wednesday.

Grant's family, upon learning about the Jeep's discovery, flew to the Pocono Mountains. Officials believe Grant was hiking in the area.

Where was Matthew Grant, the missing RIT student, found?

Despite the search efforts of firefighters and search-and-rescue crews covering extensive acreage of the trail, Grant was not located.

But, on Wednesday, Grant walked into a police station in Palmerton, Pennsylvania, approximately a 30-minute drive from the Delaware Water Gap. Grant entered the police station around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, notifying his mother, who was at the fire department's command post along the trail.

"We are very pleased with the outcome; he was found safe and sound and was reunited with his family," Delaware Water Gap fire officials said.

Matthew Grant goes missing from RIT, search begins

Rochester Institute of Technology student Matthew Grant was last seen on Nov. 20, 2023. His vehicle was captured on camera during the search.

Grant, a Henrietta resident, went missing on Monday, Nov. 20. He was driving a 2014 charcoal gray Jeep Cherokee with a Michigan license plate. During the search, the E-ZPass in the Jeep was recorded on the New York State Thruway at Exit 36 (Interstate 81) near Syracuse. The search for Grant was subsequently expanded to the Adirondacks region.

Earlier in December, police announced the discovery of surveillance footage showing Grant at a gas station located between Exit 41 (Waterloo) and Exit 39 (Syracuse) just before midnight on Nov. 20. In the footage, Grant appeared to be alone and not in distress inside the convenience store of the gas station.

Grant, who is from Onaway, Michigan, is majoring in mechanical engineering and is a captain on the Tigers' wrestling team, according to RIT athletics.

