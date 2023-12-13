Matthew Grant, missing RIT student, found safe after more than three weeks

Rochester Institute of Technology student Matthew Grant was last seen on Nov. 20 around 10 p.m. Those with any information on his whereabouts have been asked to call 911.

A Rochester Institute of Technology student who had been missing for more than three weeks has been found safe.

Matthew Grant, 22, was located and has been reunited with his family, according to a press release by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. Details were not released regarding Grant's whereabouts or how he was found.

"Thank you to all of the deputies and investigators who worked so tenaciously coordinating with multiple agencies, following up leads, using technology, and working with the family to locate Matthew," the Sheriff's Office said. "We appreciate our partnership with the media who helped spread awareness and our efforts to reunite him with his family."

Grant, a Henrietta resident, had last been seen about 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20. He was driving a 2014 charcoal gray Jeep Cherokee with Michigan license plate number ESR8141. The E-ZPass in the Jeep was recorded on the New York state Thruway at Exit 36 (Interstate 81) near Syracuse. The search for Grant was expanded to the Adirondacks region.

Deputies announced earlier in the month they located surveillance footage of Grant at a gas station between between Exit 41 (Waterloo) and Exit 39 (Syracuse) just before midnight on Nov. 20. In the footage, Grant appeared to be alone and not in distress inside the convenience store of the gas station , Deputy Brendan Hurley said.

Grant, who is from Onaway, Michigan, is majoring in mechanical engineering and is a captain on the Tigers' wrestling team, according to RIT athletics.

Reporting from staff writer Victoria E. Freile was used in this report.

