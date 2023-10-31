Matthew Lani: South African TikTok star freed after 'fake doctor' arrest

Matthew Lani had garnered a large following on TikTok

A TikTok star arrested over allegations he impersonated a doctor has been released.

South Africa's Matthew Lani garnered thousands of followers by sharing medical advice and selling medication online.

He was detained on Sunday after trying to enter a hospital wearing a surgical mask and stethoscope.

However, on Tuesday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it had "no evidence" to charge Mr Lani with.

In a statement, spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the NPA could not link Mr Lani to the offences of impersonating a doctor or misrepresentation.

This does not mean Mr Lani is totally off the hook. Ms Mjonondwane said the NPA has ordered further investigations and upon receiving the results it will decide "whether or not criminal proceedings should be instituted against the suspect".

Gauteng province's department of health said Mr Lani frequently used Johannesburg's Helen Joseph Hospital to "curate misleading content under the pretence that he was a qualified doctor".

However, on Tuesday, Mr Lani's lawyer told reporters outside Johannesburg magistrates' court: "His conduct... in actual fact, he was just doing it for entertainment.

"There is no complainant here that says he actually consulted as a doctor... so as a result there is no case against him."

Mr Lani had almost 300,000 followers on TikTok before his account was closed. He then opened another one, which has more than 50,000 followers.

His arrest follows a weeks-long manhunt after questions arose over his qualifications.

Mr Lani said he received a medical degree from the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, but the institution said this is not the case.

The department of education said Mr Lani does not even hold a school-leaving certificate.

He allegedly tried to mislead authorities by saying his real name was Dr Sanele Zingelwa - a second-year medical intern at the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital.

Dr Zingelwe has opened a criminal case against Mr Lani, accusing him of fraud.

Mr Lani is only the latest person to be arrested on charges of impersonating a doctor in South Africa.

According to the ministry of health, there have been about 124 such arrests over the last three years.