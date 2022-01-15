Matthew Latimore Is The Non-Executive Director of Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) And They Just Picked Up 6.4% More Shares

Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Non-Executive Director, Matthew Latimore, recently bought a whopping AU$1.7m worth of stock, at a price of AU$0.17. While that only increased their holding size by 6.4%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

Bowen Coking Coal Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Matthew Latimore is the biggest insider purchase of Bowen Coking Coal shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$0.17. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Bowen Coking Coal share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Matthew Latimore was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Matthew Latimore bought a total of 16.94m shares over the year at an average price of AU$0.12. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Bowen Coking Coal

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Bowen Coking Coal insiders own about AU$50m worth of shares. That equates to 23% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bowen Coking Coal Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Bowen Coking Coal shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bowen Coking Coal. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Bowen Coking Coal (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

