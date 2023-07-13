Matthew Mannix Las Vegas news – latest: Bail set at $750k for Caesars Palace ‘drug-induced’ hostage suspect

The suspect in a dramatic hostage situation at the famous Caesars Palace hotel in Las Vegas has been identified as wanted fugitive Matthew Mannix.

An incident report revealed that Mr Mannix had an outstanding warrant in his home state of Colorado before he allegedly took a woman hostage in a hotel room on Tuesday morning.

The report states that both Mr Mannix and the woman, who was not named but was described as having been in an on-and-off relationship with her alleged captor, were suspected of having experienced “drug-induced schizophrenia”.

A SWAT standoff was launched after Mr Mannix allegedly forced the woman into his room before threatening to “shoot someone” if they entered. Video from outside the sprawling resort showed items being thrown out of a broken window.

Mr Mannix was taken into custody about five hours later.

He appeared in court on Wednesday where a judge set his bail at $750,000 citing concerns with the “the extremely violent nature” of his alleged crimes, the active warrant for his arrest in Colorado and his criminal history.

Wednesday 12 July 2023 23:40 , Andrea Blanco

Matthew John Ermond Mannix, 35, who was arrested after he was accused of taking a woman hostage for more than five hours Tuesday (AP)

He allegedly claimed that he had a gun, according to his police arrest report (AP)

Mr Mannix appeared in court during his initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas (AP)

Wednesday 12 July 2023 22:20 , Andrea Blanco

Las Vegas police have arrested a man who was barricaded inside a Caesars Palace hotel room with a female hostage, ending a standoff that spanned most of the day.

“SWAT made entry into the hotel room and has taken the subject into custody,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said on Tuesday in a statement on Twitter. “The female who was also in the room is safe and with officers.”

Bystander describes terror at Caesars Palace as assailant threw furniture out of window

Wednesday 12 July 2023 21:40 , Andrea Blanco

North Carolina real estate broker Alyssa Hellman told The Independent she was at the Caesars Palace pool with her wife when she heard a loud bang at about 1.30pm.

She said she looked up to see that a window had been broken on about the 10th floor, and a man inside started throwing furniture out onto the concourse.

“We heard a bang and then one of the windows was broken open, and the guy was throwing things out. Lamps, a TV and a minibar. He’s drawn the curtains now,” Ms Hellman said.

Ms Hellman said guests were evacuated from the pool area, but staff did not explain what was going on.

The couple had retreated to a safe distance and said everyone around them seemed “pretty calm and content”.

“We’re tucked back hidden away, closer to the Bellagio,” she said.

Caesars Palace hostage-taker named as fugitive Matthew Mannix

Wednesday 12 July 2023 21:02 , Andrea Blanco

A probable cause affidavit obtained by The Independent revealed that Mr Mannix was allegedly experiencing “drug-induced schizophrenia.”

WATCH: Furniture thrown out of Ceasars palace window as police respond to hostage situation

Wednesday 12 July 2023 20:43 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Mannix is wanted in Colorado, according to Las Vegas police

Wednesday 12 July 2023 20:23 , Andrea Blanco

Las Vegas police also said that Mr Mannix is wanted in Colorado and has four protection orders against him.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday evening.

Suspect threatened to ‘shoot someone’ if police tried to breach the room.

Wednesday 12 July 2023 20:03 , Andrea Blanco

When security approached the room, they reportedly found a man believed to be Mr Mannix barricaded inside and threatening to “shoot someone” if police tried to breach the room. The threats continued and at some point, a female also yelled that the man “had a knife.”

Las Vegas Police, a SWAT team and medical responders arrived at the scene to handle the hostage situation. Mr Mannix reportedly refused to let the 26-year-old woman out of the room and continued to open and close the door while allegedly threatening to “pull the trigger.”

The woman eventually attempted to reach the door, but Mr Mannix then allegedly dragged her to the bed “as he body slammed her ... and began to have intercourse with her.”

Cost of property damage estimated to be more than $50,000, police said

Wednesday 12 July 2023 19:43 , Andrea Blanco

Suspect Matthew Mannix is also accused of throwing large objects out of the window of his hotel room, sending guests on the pool deck running for cover. Bystander video showed broken glass and debris littering various decks at the Caesars as guests ran for safety.

An investigator noted that the pool deck was left littered with furniture and glass and the property damage inside the room was “some of the most severe I have seen in my 18 years as a detective.” The damage caused is estimated to be upwards of $50,000.

Hostage situation lasted five hours

Wednesday 12 July 2023 19:23 , Andrea Blanco

Employees at Caesars Palace first tried to check on the guests after receiving several complaints of noise coming out of room 2128, which they believed to be a domestic dispute.

When security approached the room, they reportedly found a man believed to be Mr Mannix barricaded inside and threatening to “shoot someone” if police tried to breach the room. The threats continued and at some point, a female also yelled that the man “had a knife.”

Mr Mannix was finally taken into custody at 2.40pm PDT. He reportedly told investigators during questioning that the victim was her “girlfriend and he loved her” and that “he would pay for everything that he damaged.”

“[Mr Mannix] was so high that he was paranoid and had a schizophrenic episode where he was yelling random comments and numbers and saying that he would pay for everything because he has a lot of money,” the affidavit read.

Suspect threatened to “cut [victim’s] tongue out of her mouth,’ according to police report

Wednesday 12 July 2023 19:03 , Andrea Blanco

The victim told law enforcement that she was afraid to leave the room because Mr Mannix had a knife and at some point, she thought he would throw her out of the broken window.

According to the incident report, Mr Mannix and the victim previously knew each other and had been experiencing a “transient lifestyle” on the Las Vegas strip and binging on narcotics for several days.

As crisis negotiators spoke with Mr Mannix, he allegedly spoke over the woman and threatened to “cut her tongue out of her mouth” so she wouldn’t talk to law enforcement.

The victim also had cuts and bruises on her legs, some of which could have possibly been caused by a beating, police said.

Hostage claimed Matthew Mannix had knife

Wednesday 12 July 2023 18:46 , Megan Sheets

The arrest report revealed the hostage situation began when Caesars Palace security officers were called to Matthew Mannix’s room on the 21st floor of the resort.

Mr Mannix allegedly told the officers: “If they enter the room, he will shoot someone.”

When police arrived, he allegedly warned: “If you don’t leave it will end badly.”

Police also allegedly heard the woman yell through the door: “He has a knife,” prompting the call for a SWAT team response.

Mr Mannix also allegedly stated that he had a “magazine full of rounds” inside the room and that he would “cut the woman’s tongue out of her mouth” if she spoke.

When SWAT officers finally breached the room and arrested Mr Mannix, the woman told investigators that she didn’t leave because he had a knife and she was worried he would throw her out of the shattered window.

Matthew Mannix expected to appear in court this afternoon

Wednesday 12 July 2023 18:20 , Megan Sheets

Matthew Mannix’s initial court appearance was scheduled for 1.30pm local time on Wednesday.

He is facing a slew of charges including first-degree kidnapping, destroying real or personal property, disregard for safety, coercion with force and resisting an officer.

‘Drug-induced schizophrenia’ revealed in arrest report

Wednesday 12 July 2023 18:07 , Megan Sheets

The arrest report indicates that both Matthew Mannix and his unnamed victim appeared to be experiencing “drug-induced schizophrenia” when police finally gained access to them after a more than five-hour standoff.

It also shows that more than $50,000-worth of damage was done to the hotel room during that period as items were tossed from a broken window.

The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has more:

Caesars Palace hostage-taker named as fugitive Matthew Mannix

Suspect Matthew Mannix had outstanding arrest warrant

Wednesday 12 July 2023 17:55 , Megan Sheets

There was a full-extradition fugitive warrant out for Matthew Mannix’s arrest at the time of Tuesday’s standoff, an incident report revealed.

The reason for the warrant issued in Colorado was redacted in the report, which states that there are also four active protection orders against him.

The report states that Mr Mannix was listed as the occupant of the hotel room in Caesars Palace records.

The name of the woman Mr Mannix stands accused of holding hostage in his room was also redacted in the report. However, it states that she described herself as having been in an “on and off” relationship with the suspect.

Suspect identified

Wednesday 12 July 2023 17:38 , Andrea Blanco

According to arrest records, the suspect in Tuesday’s standoff was identified as Matthew Mannix.

An incident report obtained by The Independent reveals that Mr Mannix allegedly claimed he “had a magazine full of rounds” and “would pull the trigger” when law enforcement asked him to exit the room.

Mr Mannix is also a wanted fugitive in another state.

Pool area was evacuated as suspect threw furniture out of the window

Wednesday 12 July 2023 15:25 , Andrea Blanco

The suspect, who claimed he was armed, spent the morning then throwing large objects out of the window of his hotel room, sending guests on the pool deck running for cover.

Bystander video showed broken glass and debris littering various decks at the Caesars.

The relationship between the suspect and the victim is unclear, but the incident was described as a domestic disturbance.

The suspect’s identity has not been released as of Wednesday morning.

Who is the alleged hostage-taker?

Wednesday 12 July 2023 14:42 , Megan Sheets

Las Vegas police have revealed little information about the man accused of taking a woman hostage at Caesars Palace on Tuesday.

The man, who claimed he was armed, allegedly pulled a woman into a room and barricaded a door before breaking the window and throwing items out.

It was not immediately clear if the man was a guest at the hotel, or if he knew the woman prior to the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

Bystander describes terror at Caesars Palace as assailant threw furniture out of window

Wednesday 12 July 2023 06:00 , Josh Marcus

North Carolina real estate broker Alyssa Hellman told The Independent she was at the Caesars Palace pool with her wife when she heard a loud bang at about 1.30pm.

She said she looked up to see that a window had been broken on about the 10th floor, and a man inside started throwing furniture out onto the concourse.

“We heard a bang and then one of the windows was broken open, and the guy was throwing things out. Lamps, a TV and a minibar. He’s drawn the curtains now,” Ms Hellman said.

Ms Hellman said guests were evacuated from the pool area, but staff did not explain what was going on.

The couple had retreated to a safe distance and said everyone around them seemed “pretty calm and content”.

“We’re tucked back hidden away, closer to the Bellagio,” she said.

No evidence of guns inside hotel room, despite man’s claims

Wednesday 12 July 2023 00:35 , Josh Marcus

Police have so far discovered no evidence of guns inside a room in the Caesars Palace where a man was holding a woman hostage, despite the assailant’s claims that he was armed, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Woman stuck inside room with hostile man, police say

Tuesday 11 July 2023 20:23 , Josh Marcus

The ongoing standoff in Las Vegas began when a man pulled a woman into his room at the Caesars Palace “by force,” according to police.

During a brief media update on Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said a SWAT team is “in control of the situation, which is isolated to that room in the tower.”

“There are negotiators talking to the subject, trying to get him out,” the official added. “The female has been heard from and is still OK.”

Police added that no weapons have been seen and no shots have been fired, though the barricaded man has thrown objects out of his window.

Bystander says someone ‘throwing objects’ out of Caesars building

Tuesday 11 July 2023 19:43 , Josh Marcus

Someone has broken a window on the Caesars Palace building and is throwing objects out, according to a bystander.

At #CaesarsPalace and someone has busted out a window and is throwing objects out. Security seems concerned that they may have a gun. #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/v12nLHigqE — Alyssa Hellman (@AVHellman) July 11, 2023

No official confirmation has been given over whether the apparent incident is related to the ongoing standoff at the hotel.

