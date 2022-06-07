Matthew McConaughey pushes for action on gun legislation at the White House

Actor and Uvalde, Texas, native Matthew McConaughey, spoke at the White House press briefing on Tuesday and pushed for gun legislation, including minimum age for purchases of AR-15s and background checks. He called them “a step forward for a civil society and ... the Second Amendment.”

