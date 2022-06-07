Matthew McConaughey pushes for action on gun legislation at the White House

Storyful

Actor Matthew McConaughey delivered a lengthy and at-times emotional speech at the White House on Tuesday, June 7, recounting the stories of several students killed at Robb Elementary School in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas.McConaughey had traveled to Washington to meet with lawmakers as they consider gun-related legislation. In his remarks in the White House press briefing room, the Texan referred repeatedly to the difficulty of identifying the youngest victims of the May 24 attack, which left 19 students and two teachers dead, due to the damage caused by the semiautomatic AR-15-style rifle used in the massacre.Maite Rodriguez, one of the students shot and killed, had wanted to be a marine biologist, McConaughey said, and had already made contact with Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi about attending in the future.“Maite wore green hightop Converse with a heart she had drawn on the right toe because they represented her love of nature,” McConaughey said, as his wife, Camila Alves, held the pair up for reporters to see. "These are the same green Converse on her feet that turned out to be the only clear evidence that could identify her after the shooting.“How about that,” said McConaughey, slamming his fist on the podium. Credit: White House via Storyful