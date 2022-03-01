Matthew McConaughey says a doctor was caught lying to other doctors about giving him a hair transplant

Matthew McConaughey in 2001. Steve Granitz /WireImage / Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey told LADBible that he recovered from hair loss using a "topical ointment."

The actor said he once had to prove to a renowned doctor that he had not received a hair transplant.

The doctor had said a surgeon had been telling other doctors that he gave McConaughey a transplant.

The Academy-award-winning actor recounted how he suffered from hair loss in the late 1990s in his 2020 memoir "Greenlights." McConaughey told LADBible that he tried shaving all his hair off but his eventual cure was much simpler than that.

"I get this topical ointment and I rub it into my scalp, once a day for 10 minutes," He said. "I was fully committed to it - no Propecia, no nothing, it was just manual labor. All I can tell you is it came back. I have more hair now than I had in 1999."

Despite this, there were rumors that McConaughey had used a hair transplant to recover his lost hair. In the interview, McConaughey recalled that he bumped into a renowned doctor in Beverley Hills who told him that a surgeon was taking credit for the actor's hair recovery.

According to the doctor, the surgeon mentioned the "Interstellar" actor every year at an international hair transplant convention, hence the doctor asked to check McConaughey's hair.

Matthew McConaughey speaks onstage during HISTORYTalks Leadership & Legacy presented by HISTORY at Carnegie Hall on February 29, 2020 in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images for HISTORY

"He goes, 'Can I just look at your hair? Can I just feel it and see?'" McConaughey said. "I said 'Yeah man.' He goes, 'You don't have transplants.' I said, 'That's what I said, of course, I don't.' He goes, 'I can't wait to bust this guy's nut next year when he raises his hand.'"

McConaughey said he still uses the ointment today because he doesn't want to risk his hair going back to the way it was before.

"You can go back and look at things like 'The Wedding Planner' and those things; I mean, you'll see, I was losing," He said. "I got a picture, turn of the millennium party in 2000 in Jamaica, I was looking down laughing and there was a baseball-sized bald spot on the top of my head."

He continued: "I'm not gonna quit to see if, like, 'Oh, do I need to do it anymore?' I'm not taking that chance."

McConaughey has spoken about the product Regenix, a natural hair loss treatment, in the past. "I started rubbing my head with this stuff called Regenix, and damn if it didn't come back. I had a silver dollar [bald spot in the back of my head]," the actor said in an appearance on "Live! with Kelly" in 2017.

In his "Greenlights" memoir, McConaughey also recalled turning down $14.5 million — one of the biggest paychecks of his career — to star in an unnamed rom-com because he wanted to take his career in a new direction. The actor also revealed that his dad died of a heart attack whilst having sex with his mom.

