Matthew McConaughey says he's not vaccinating his younger kids against COVID-19 and won't support a mandate until he finds out 'more information'

Matthew McConaughey says he hasn't vaccinated his youngest kids yet, and wants more info before doing so.

In an interview with the New York Times, the actor said his family goes "slow on vaccinations."

McConaughey also said that he wouldn't mandate vaccines for young children but doesn't think there's "any kind of scam or conspiracy theory."

Matthew McConaughey said that his two youngest children, ages 8 and 11, aren't yet vaccinated against COVID-19 yet, even though the rest of his family is.

"I want to trust in the science," McConaughey told New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, during a wide-ranging 40-minute conversation posted on YouTube, stressing that he does not think there's "any kind of scam or conspiracy theory - hell no I don't."

"These are scientists trying to do the right thing," he added.

But McConaughey, who has toyed with the idea of running for Texas governor, told the Times he wouldn't support mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for children just yet.

"I still want to find out more information," McConaughey said of shots for kids. Teens and adults in his family are vaccinated.

The actor, who'd been wearing sunglasses throughout the interview, took off his shades, smoothed his hair back, and let out an audible groan when Sorkin brought up the issue of vaccines for kids.

"I couldn't mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids," McConaughey said. "I still want to find out more information."

The "Dallas Buyers Club" actor says he, his wife Camila Alves, and their 13-year-old son Levi are all fully vaccinated against the virus, along with his 90-year-old mother who lives with them. But McConaughey told the Times that his two youngest kids (8-year-old Livingston and 11-year-old Vida) are still unvaccinated after recently becoming eligible.

"We go slow on vaccinations, even before COVID," McConaughey said. "Main thing I'm trying to do is keep it from my mom."

COVID-19 vaccines aren't likely to be mandated for kids 5-11 soon

Gilberto Talley and Damontae Richardson-Talley, ages 11 and 9, inspect their Band-Aids after getting their first COVID-19 shots. Children’s National Hospital

A COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 from Pfizer was recently authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after clinical trials to assess safety and effectiveness were conducted in over 2,200 children worldwide.

The vaccine for kids is a smaller dose than what is used in teens and adults, which makes the side effects milder, and risk of adverse events lower for kids.

Though their infections tend to be milder and more often asymptomatic, children are at least as likely as adults to be infected with the coronavirus. Secondary transmission of the virus from kids to parents or other caregivers (including grandparents) is a concern. (McConaughey said his immunocompromised mother has received three COVID shots but has "still not created any antibodies for it.")

Experts stress that COVID-19 vaccines likely won't be mandated for kids until at least one vaccine has been granted full approval by the federal government. Until then, the choice to vaccinate one's children will depend on a parent's "confidence," leading vaccine expert Stanley Plotkin, who helped invent the first rubella vaccine in the 1960s, recently told Insider.

"I could understand a parent saying that 'I will wait until the vaccine is fully approved.' I wouldn't consider that attitude to be crazy," Plotkin said. "But if you postpone that choice, it means that your child remains susceptible and could be infected."

More than 170 children ages 5 to 11 have died from COVID-19 in the US, making it one of the top 10 causes of death for them. The White House estimates that by the end of the day on Wednesday, over 900,000 children ages 5-11 across the US will have gotten their first of two Pfizer shots.

Though McConaughey has not vaccinated his kids yet, he did hint that likely won't be the case forever.

"There'll come a time where you're going to have to roll the dice one way or the other and go 'where are the numbers in my favor?'" he said.

