Matthew McConaughey shares message of hope amid coronavirus pandemic

Matthew McConaughey recently shared a message of hope amid the novel coronavirus pandemic to ensure everyone that, in time, we're going to be "alright, alright, alright."

In a video shared Tuesday, the actor reminded his fans to "take care of ourselves and each other," during this challenging time.

Although more than 200,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the globe, McConaughey advised his followers to not "go to the lowest common denominator and get paranoid."

"Let’s do our due diligence, take the precautions we need to take care of ourselves and those around us," he shared.

The father-of-three emphasized how important leaning on one another for support is right now.

"Right now, more than ever before, we’re all more dependent on each other than we ever have been," he said. "But we have an enemy in coronavirus that is faceless, that is raceless, sexless, non-denominational and bipartisan and it’s an enemy that we all agree we want to beat. We want to beat ‘em and we’re going to beat ‘em."

He finished his message by emphasizing that people shouldn't lose hope or sight of the "green light" in the future.

"In this time when people are going to move on, the economy is going to be in shambles for who knows how long, there is a green light on the other side of this red light that we’re in right now," he said.

"I believe that green light is going to be built upon the values that we can enact right now -- values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage," he continued. "If we practice those things right now, when we get out of this, this virus, this time might be the one time that brings us all together and unifies us like we have not been in a long time."

"Let’s see if we can make some lemonade out of this lemon that we’re living in the middle of -- turn a red light into a green light and just keep living."

The actor's wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, also shared a video with her mother-in-law, Kay McConaughey, to remind people of the importance of social distancing, self quarantining and protecting older adults who are at a higher risk for COVID-19.

