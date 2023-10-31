Matthew Perry’s Assistant Reportedly Tried to Save His Life

More details surrounding the desperate efforts that Matthew Perry's assistant made to save his life are emerging. The assistant returned from running errands to find Perry submerged in his hot tub. According to the fire department, he was not in the hot tub for very long. Perry's assistant brought the “Friends” actor’s head above the water and got him to the edge. Although Perry was found in the hot tub, the fire department says no determination was made as to whether he drowned.

