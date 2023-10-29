Matthew Perry, beloved 'Friends' star, has died at age 54

Matthew Perry , beloved “ Friends ” star, has died at the age of 54, a representative for the actor and law enforcement confirmed to NBC News. He was found at his Pacific Palisades home after an apparent drowning.

Perry most notably rose to fame for starring in the 90s hit comedy series “Friends” as Chandler Bing, one of six best friends living together in New York City.

Aside from the show, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, Perry also appeared in several other hits like “Boys Will Be Boys,” “Growing Pains,” “ Beverly Hills, 90210 ,” “The West Wing” and “Scrubs,” among others.

In 2019, Perry had a near-death experience after his colon burst due to opioid overuse, according to the actor's memoir. He underwent emergency seven-hour surgery and was told at the time that he had a 2% chance of survival.

Perry survived the operation, but found himself in a two-week long coma, followed by a five month hospitalization. Subsequently, he underwent at least 14 more surgeries, according to his book.

In his memoir, Perry also opened up about his struggles with addiction, revealing that he had spent upwards of $7 million in an attempt to become sober and had been to rehab at least 15 times.

“I’ve been in a mental institution, gone to therapy twice a week for thirty years, been to death’s door,” Perry wrote.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is available.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com