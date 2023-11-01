Matthew Perry’s final weeks before death remembered by Friends creators – latest

Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane recalled their final conversation with Matthew Perry before his death on 28 October,

In an interview with TODAY show host Hoda Kotb, Kauffman said Perry’s death “seems so unfair” because the actor “was in a really good place” when they last spoke.

“It was great,” she said. “He was happy and chipper. He didn’t seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair.”

Kauffman and Crane’s interview with Kotb will air in full on Wednesday (1 November), just days after Perry’s Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer said they were “utterly devastated” by his death in a joint statement.

Meanwhile, results of Perry’s initial post-mortem report are “inconclusive”, as tributes from the actor’s fans and friends continue to pour in.

The American-Canadian star, best known for his portrayal of sarcastic joker Chandler Bing in Friends, died in an apparent drowning in his hot tub. A 911 call captured a small portion of the police response.

14:46 , Inga Parkel

Matthew Perry spent more than $7m attempting to get sober

14:35 , Inga Parkel

In his affecting 2022 memoir, Perry was open and honest about his decades-long battle with addiction. He revealed that he had spent more than $7m attempting to get sober, visited rehab at least 15 times and underwent numerous surgeries.

During the May 2021 Friends: The Reunion, Kauffman admitted that she was “concerned” about Perry at the time.

“Knowing that he’d been through everything he’d been through, and every time he had surgery, they’re giving him opioids for pain, and the cycle starts over again,” she said. “So yes, I was concerned about what point in the cycle he was in that moment.”

Friends creators say Matthew Perry was sober before his death

14:28 , Inga Parkel

Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Cane said that Perry was sober, had quit smoking and was working out sometime before his death.

In an interview with the TODAY show’s Hoda Kotb on Wednesday (1 November), Kauffman and Cane recalled their last moments with him.

“He seemed better than I had seen in a while. I was so thrilled to see that. He was emotionally in a good place, he looked good, he quit smoking,” Kauffman said.

Asked if he was sober at the time, Kauffman confirmed that “yes, he was sober”.

“He learned things throughout this, and what he learned more than anything is that he wanted to help other addicts, and it gave him purpose.”

Opening line of Matthew Perry’s memoir has a heartbreaking new meaning

13:45 , Inga Parkel

The opening line of Matthew Perry’s affecting 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing has taken on a heartbreaking new light in the wake of the Friends star’s death.

In the wake of the heartbreaking news, tributes poured in from across the world, with many hailing Perry’s performance as the sarcastic but loveable Chandler as one of the best parts of the hugely popular sitcom.

However, while Friends was undoubtedly Perry’s biggest success as an actor, the star himself said he would rather be remembered for his ability to help others overcome their alcohol addiction.

The actor made no secret of his own addiction struggles over the years and, in November 2022, he discussed this candidly in his book.

Now, fans of Perry are sharing the opening line of the memoir, which has taken on new resonance following his death.

Read more:

Sitcom star’s fans are highlighting the line following his apparent drowning

Jennifer Aniston breaks down at thought of losing Matthew Perry in resurfaced 2004 interview

13:20 , Inga Parkel

Aniston was brought to tears in a past interview while talking about the thought of losing her beloved Friends co-star Matthew Perry.

Nearly twenty years before Perry’s tragic and shocking death on 28 October, Aniston sat down with ABC’s Diane Sawyer to share something that each of her Friends co-stars “doesn’t know about themselves”.

Read more:

Aniston tearfully spoke about Perry’s struggle with addiction in a past interview with Diane Sawyer

Max adds special Perry tribute card to Friends seasons

12:47 , Maanya Sachdeva

Streaming service Max has paid tribute to Matthew Perry by adding a special card in honour of the actor at the start of each season of Friends.

All 10 seasons of the hit sitcom are available to watch on Max in the US.

Since Perry’s tragic death on 28 October, the first episode of every season starts with a card that reads: “In memory of Matthew Perry 1969-2023.”

The message is accompanied by a portrait of Perry, who played the hilarious Chandler Bing on the show, and remains on the screen for five minutes, before the series’s opening sequence begins.

The tribute message also appears at the beginning of the Friends reunion special show, which was released in 2021.

My favourite Chandler Bing scene wasn’t just funny. It shows Matthew Perry’s poignant impact

11:46 , Maanya Sachdeva

In the wake of Perry’s death, fans have shared how much he made them laugh. Watching an artist perfectly slide into a performance brings such meaningful joy, writes Clémence Michallon for The Independent.

Read more here:

The best Chandler scene isn’t just funny. It shows Matthew Perry’s poignant impact

‘His book kept me sober’: Tributes to Matthew Perry’s ‘courageous’ work to help others battle addiction

10:30 , Maanya Sachdeva

In the wake of Matthew Perry’s death, people honour the Friends star for his advocacy work to destigmitise substance use disorder and help those in recovery.

Ariana Baio and Clémence Michallon report:

‘His book kept me sober’: Inside Matthew Perry’s work to battle addiction

Miriam Margolyes shares Matthew Perry tribute weeks after expressing regret over Graham Norton show question

09:51 , Maanya Sachdeva

Miriam Margolyes has paid tribute to Matthew Perry weeks after revealing “regret” over a question she asked the Friends star on The Graham Norton Show.

Margolyes, 82, reflected on their interaction in a section from her new memoir, writing that“I really wish I hadn’t” asked Perry “if he was an alcoholic”.

Full story here:

Miriam Margolyes expresses regret over Matthew Perry question

VOICES: Let Matthew Perry’s legacy be those he helped with addiction

06:51 , Tom Murray

Perry changed the narrative around addiction. Could he have been a more relatable role model? Adam Bloodworth writes:

Let Matthew Perry’s legacy be those he helped with addiction | Adam Bloodworth

Watch: Hank Azaria says Matthew Perry helped him get sober as he pays tribute to late friend

05:52 , Tom Murray

‘Chandler and Monica taught me everything I need to know about love'

04:50 , Tom Murray

Matthew Perry’s Friends character brought the world joy and laughter, and mirrored our insecurities and anxieties. But he also made me think about relationships in a different way, writes Ellie Harrison

Chandler and Monica taught me everything I need to know about love

VOICES: My favourite Chandler Bing scene wasn’t just funny. It shows Matthew Perry’s poignant impact

03:51 , Tom Murray

In the wake of Perry’s death, fans have shared how much he made them laugh. Watching an artist perfectly slide into a performance brings such meaningful joy, writes Clémence Michallon

The best Chandler scene isn’t just funny. It shows Matthew Perry’s poignant impact

Lisa Kudrow is not adopting Matthew Perry’s dog, despite multiple reports.

02:53 , Tom Murray

Earlier this week, it was rumoured that Kudrow would be taking in the late actor’s dog after his sudden passing on Saturday 28 October at the age of 54. However, a source has confirmed to People that Perry didn’t own a dog at the time of his death.

Read more:

Matthew Perry’s dog will not be adopted by Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow

Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane reveal that Matthew Perry was ‘happy and chipper’ weeks before his death

01:54 , Tom Murray

In a recent interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb – which will air on NBC News on Wednesday (1 November) – Kauffman and Crane disclosed that their last conversation with Perry – two weeks before his death – was an upbeat one.

“It was great,” Kauffman told host Kotb. “He was happy and chipper. He didn’t seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair.”

Read more:

Friends creators say Matthew Perry was ‘happy and chipper’ weeks before his death

Video: 'The one where we all lost a friend' Heartbroken fans react to Matthew Perry's death

00:55 , Tom Murray

John Stamos recalls Matthew Perry’s act of kindness during his Friends cameo

Tuesday 31 October 2023 23:58 , Tom Murray

Stamos guest starred on Friends as a potential sperm donor for Perry’s Chandler Bing and Courteney Cox’s Monica Geller in 2003.

“Matthew and I had been friendly long before Friends, so when I guest starred as Zach, the prospective sperm donor for Chandler and Monica [Courteney Cox], I hung with him a lot,” the Full House star wrote on Instagram.

Alongside a clip of a scene from the show’s episode titled “The One with the Donor”, in which Monica and Chandler grill Zach about his family’s health history, Stamos recounted Perry’s unforgettable act of kindness.

“Standing backstage, ready to make my entrance, Matt whispers, ‘The audience is going go crazy when they see you! Get ready for some loud screams.’ I walk through the door… silence. I was so embarrassed,” Stamos said.

“We finish the scene and as I start to slither back to my dressing room and quit showbiz, Matt walks over to the studio audience: ‘Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for John Stamos! You guys probably didn’t recognise him at first because [he’s] so much better looking in person!’

“I never forgot that and the world will never forget you.”

John Stamos recalls Matthew Perry’s kindness during his ‘embarrassing’ Friends cameo

How Matthew Perry made his own Friends in the writers’ room

Tuesday 31 October 2023 23:00 , Inga Parkel

In the wake of Matthew Perry’s tragic death, fans and collaborators of the 54-year-old actor have reflected on the star’s comic talents beyond the stage.

Despite Friends producers having kept an open door policy to the writers’ room, only Perry regularly contributed to scripts – often happily pitching up to ten jokes an episode while his co-stars unwound backstage.

Read more:

Late ‘Friends’ star was the ‘only one’ of the main cast who contributed to the script

WATCH: Matthew Perry’s most iconic Friends scenes

Tuesday 31 October 2023 22:30 , Inga Parkel

The West Wing shows us the great dramatic career Matthew Perry never had

Tuesday 31 October 2023 22:00 , Inga Parkel

In his column The Moment, The Independent’s Louis Chilton argues that The West Wing is the greatest example of Matthew Perry’s potential as an actor away from comedy:

Look who’s Sorkin: Matthew Perry as Joe Quincy in ‘The West Wing' (Warner Bros)

Matthew Perry was so much more than Chandler Bing, argues Louis Chilton, who recalls the late actor’s extraordinary Emmy-nominated guest role in which his character unpicks a scandal that brings down the vice president. His show-stealing turn on the political drama gave a glimpse of what might have been...

The question Miriam Margolyes regretted asking Matthew Perry on Graham Norton Show

Tuesday 31 October 2023 21:30 , Inga Parkel

Margolyes has paid tribute to Perry weeks after revealing “regret” over a question she asked the Friends star on The Graham Norton Show.

Actor Margolyes, whose credits include The Age of Innocence and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, appeared on Norton’s BBC chat show in 2020 alongside Perry, who died on Saturday (28 October).

Perry, who was promoting a West End play at the time, was left squirming after an x-rated anecdote Margolyes shared. As the audience laughed, Perry, appearing visibily shocked, stated: “I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been more uncomfortable in my life.”

Read more:

‘On reflection, I really wish I hadn’t asked it,’ actor confessed in memoir

How Matthew Perry confronted his drug addiction and spent his life urging others to seek help

Tuesday 31 October 2023 21:00 , Inga Parkel

Perry made no secret of his addiction struggles over the years, writing candidly about his substance abuse and attempts to stay sober in his affecting memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

Released in 2021, the book chronicled the exacerbation of Perry’s addiction under the “white-hot flame of fame” after he shot to international stardom, aged 24, as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends.

“Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name,” he wrote in the book’s opening passage. “My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead.”

In the book, Perry recalled drinking heavily through the first two seasons of Friends, although he said he was never drunk or high on set, and then becoming addicted to the opiate pain medication Vicodin after a jet ski accident while filming Fools Rush In with Salma Hayek in 1996.

By the end of the 10th series of Friends, Perry became “entrenched in a lot of trouble”, he revealed years later.

Hank Azaria says Matthew Perry helped him get sober

Tuesday 31 October 2023 20:30 , Inga Parkel

The Simpsons voice actor Azaria paid tribute to Perry after the news of his death.

The 59-year-old comedian and actor starred as Phoebe Buffay’s boyfriend David in Friends, while Perry played Chandler Bing.

“I’m a sober guy for 17 years. I want to say that the night I went into AA, Matthew brought me in.

“The whole first year I was sober, we went to meetings together and he was such a great – I got to tell him this. As a sober person he was so caring and giving and wise and he totally helped me get sober.”

Former Saturday Night Live writer slammed for joking about Matthew Perry’s death

Tuesday 31 October 2023 20:00 , Inga Parkel

Former Saturday Night Live writer Kevin Brennan has been widely criticised for joking about Perry’s death.

Following the announcement of Perry’s death, comedian Brennan – who wrote for SNL’s Weekend Update segment from 1999 to 2000 – posted a tweet laughing at the TMZ headline about the news.

The “disgusting” post prompted fury from fans, with one Twitter/X user questioning: “What the hell is wrong with you?” Another echoed: “This is gross, dude.”

“These words are utterly ridiculous for you to drum up the nerve to say at such a sensitive time for his family. Shame on you,” one commenter wrote.

However, Brennan doubled down, posting in response: “I didn’t mock it. I just thought it was funny.” On Sunday night, he tweeted: “Am I trending yet?”

Jennifer Aniston breaks down at thought of losing Matthew Perry in resurfaced 2004 interview

Tuesday 31 October 2023 19:45 , Inga Parkel

Jennifer Aniston was brought to tears in a past interview while talking about the thought of losing her beloved Friends co-star Matthew Perry.

Nearly twenty years before Perry’s tragic and shocking death on 28 October, Aniston sat down with ABC’s Diane Sawyer to share something that each of her Friends co-stars “doesn’t know about themselves”.

Read more:

Aniston tearfully spoke about Perry’s struggle with addiction in a past interview with Diane Sawyer

Matthew Perry played pickleball hours before his death, coach says

Tuesday 31 October 2023 19:30 , Inga Parkel

Matthew Perry reportedly played a pickleball match just hours before his death on Saturday, his friend and coach has said.

Matt Manasse told People that Perry had been on the court playing the racket sport that morning, during which the Friends star was “doing really well”.

Perry had played his match with another coach, who had been the first person Manasse contacted when news of Perry’s death was made public.

“She said, ‘Yeah, he’d come out,’” he recalled. “She didn’t say how long but said he’d been doing really well on court, which wasn’t a surprise.”

Matthew Perry’s ex-fiancee speaks out

Tuesday 31 October 2023 19:00 , Inga Parkel

Matthew Perry’s former fiancee Molly Hurwitz has paid tribute to the late Friends star, writing that their shared “respect and appreciation of humour” brought them together.

Perry and Hurwitz, who works as a literary manager, began dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020. However, they called their engagement off in June 2021.

Read more:

Perry began dating literary manager Hurwitz in 2018, before proposing to her in 2020

Friends lead stars share joint statement on Matthew Perry’s death

Tuesday 31 October 2023 18:30 , Inga Parkel

Two days after the tragic passing of Perry on Saturday, his leading Friends co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow, shared an emotional tribute in a joint statement.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” they wrote in a statement to People.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Read more:

The lead stars of the US sitcom promised to ‘say more in time’, but remembered Perry ‘as family’

Matthew Perry once said Jennifer Aniston ‘reached out the most’

Tuesday 31 October 2023 18:00 , Inga Parkel

Matthew Perry once recalled that Jennifer Aniston kept in close contact with him throughout the ups and downs of his journey towards sobriety.

“She was the one that reached out the most. You know, I’m really grateful to her for that,” Perry told ABC News’s Diane Sawyer in an October 2022 interview.

He further revealed that Aniston was the first castmate to confront him about his alcoholism while filming the series, which ran from 1994 to 2004.

Read more:

The ‘Friends’ star was open about his several stints in rehab

Grieving fans flock to New York apartment to mourn Matthew Perry

Tuesday 31 October 2023 17:30 , Inga Parkel

Crowds of people have flocked to the corner of Grove Street and Bedford Street to pay their respects to Matthew Perry, whose death on Saturday shocked the world. At the bottom of the intersection’s stop sign, outside the well-known apartment building exterior used as an establishing shot throughout the show’s 10 seasons, lay a beautiful collection of bouquets and several handwritten notes.

Read more:

Following the tragic passing of the ‘Friends’ star, fans from all over the globe have congregated on one New York City street corner to pay their respects

VOICES: My favourite Chandler Bing scene shows Matthew Perry at his funniest

Tuesday 31 October 2023 17:00 , Inga Parkel

In the wake of Perry’s death, fans have shared how much he made them laugh. Watching an artist perfectly slide into a performance brings such meaningful joy, writes Clémence Michallon.

Read more:

In the wake of Perry’s death, fans have shared how much he made them laugh. Watching an artist perfectly slide into a performance brings such meaningful joy, writes Clémence Michallon

‘Friends’ guest star pays tribute to ‘gentle and generous’ Matthew Perry

Tuesday 31 October 2023 16:30 , Inga Parkel

Aisha Tyler, who made history as the first Black person with a recurring role on Friends, paid tribute to Matthew Perry on Instagram.

“He had a gentleness and generosity of spirit that was unparalleled. I learned how to tell a joke perfectly just by watching him work,” the Criminal Minds star wrote. “And I will never forget the moment he leaned in, on my first night of taping Friends, to tell me warmly, ‘Get ready for your life to change.’

“Rest well, Matthew Perry. Thank you for the kindness and laughter,” she concluded.

Tyler, 53, starred in the ninth season of the NBC sitcom as Charlie Wheeler, Ross’s paleontology co-worker turned lover.

Charlie Puth crowd sings Friends theme in tribute to Matthew Perry

Tuesday 31 October 2023 16:00 , Inga Parkel

How Matthew Perry made his own Friends in the writers’ room

Tuesday 31 October 2023 15:15 , Jacob Stolworthy

In the wake of Matthew Perry’s tragic death, fans and collaborators of the 54-year-old actor have reflected on the star’s comic talents beyond the stage.

Despite Friends producers having kept an open door policy to the writers’ room, only Perry regularly contributed to scripts – often happily pitching up to ten jokes an episode while his co-stars unwound backstage.

Nicole Vassell reports:

How Matthew Perry made his own Friends in the writers’ room

Friends fans visit show’s NYC apartment to pay their respects

Tuesday 31 October 2023 14:45 , Jacob Stolworthy

My New York-based colleague Inga Parkel has been in the West Village this afternoon speaking to people who gathered outside the building used to portray the famous Friends apartment.

“Crowds of people have flocked to the corner of Grove Street and Bedford Street to pay their respects to Matthew Perry,” she writes.

“At the bottom of the intersection’s stop sign, outside the well-known apartment building exterior used as an establishing shot throughout the show’s 10 seasons, lay a beautiful collection of bouquets and several handwritten notes.”

Thitikamol Kaeokhieo, a 23-year-old Thai national who lives in Chicago told her Friends “kind of saved my life”.

“I’m here, far away from my family and friends in Thailand, so sometimes it’s really lonely,” they said.

Read more:

Grieving Friends fans flock to New York apartment to pay tribute to Matthew Perry

Salma Hayek remembers ‘special bond’ with Fools Rush In co-star Matthew Perry

Tuesday 31 October 2023 13:45 , Jacob Stolworthy

Salma Hayek has said she will cherish the “silliness, perseverance, and lovely heart” of her late Fools Rush In co-star Matthew Perry.

While best known for playing witty and sarcastic Chandler Bing on hit sitcom Friends, Perry had described his starring role in the 1997 romantic comedy as “probably his best movie”.

Tributes from the entertainment world, including from the creators and supporting stars of Friends, have poured in since the news of Perry’s death aged 54 on Saturday.

Salma Hayek remembers ‘special bond’ with Fools Rush In co-star Matthew Perry

Tuesday 31 October 2023 13:15 , Jacob Stolworthy

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer share joint statement

In a statement sent to People on Monday (30 October), the Friends stars wrote: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Read more:

Friends cast issue joint statement on Matthew Perry’s death: ‘We are so devastated’

Janet Street-Porter criticised for ‘bad taste’ tweet following Matthew Perry death

Tuesday 31 October 2023 13:13 , Isobel Lewis

Janet Street-Porter has become the latest star to put her foot in it on social media following Matthew Perry’s death.

On Tuesday (31 October), the Loose Women star tweeted: “Am I the only person who has managed to live a fulfilling life without watching Friends?”

In response, a number of Twitter/X users accused Street-Porter of insensitivity in the wake of Perry’s passing.

One fan told her to “have some respect”, while another follower wrote: “I’m at a loss as to why you felt the need to tweet something like this. Matthew Perry has been dead for less than a week. I honestly thought you were better than that.”

Another tweet read: “No need to make such a comment, it’s in bad taste.”

Tuesday 31 October 2023 12:45 , Jacob Stolworthy

Miriam Margolyes has paid tribute to Matthew Perry weeks after revealing “regret” over a question she asked the Friends star on The Graham Norton Show.

Actor Margolyes, whose credits include The Age of Innocence and Harry Potter and the Philospher’s Stone, appeared on Norton’s BBC chat show in 2020 alongside Perry, who died on Saturday (28 October).

Perry, who was promoting a West End play at the time, was left squirming after an x-rated anecdote Margolyes shared. As the audience laughed, Perry, appearing visibily shocked, stated: “I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been more uncomfortable in my life.”

The question Miriam Margolyes regretted asking Matthew Perry on Graham Norton Show

The biggest revelations from Matthew Perry’s 2022 memoir

Tuesday 31 October 2023 12:12 , Isobel Lewis

Last year, Perry released his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing about his life, career and struggles with addiction.

Released on 1 November 2022, the book saw the actor discuss his time filming Friends and the pressure he felt to feel funny, the relationships he had with his fellow castmates, and how his stage of addiction could be tracked by his on-screen appearance.

The biggest revelations from Perry’s book Friends, Lovers and Big Terrible Things

Matthew Perry’s ex-fiancee says Friends star had ‘profound impact’ on her

Tuesday 31 October 2023 11:22 , Isobel Lewis

Literary manager Molly Hurwitz, who was engaged to Matthew Perry between 2020 and 2021, has paid tribute to the late Friends star.

In a statement on Instagram, Hurwitz wrote that “no one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me” than Perry.

She expressed “tremendous gratitude” for their time together and “everything I learned from our relationship”.

Matthew Perry’s ex-fiancee says Friends star had a ‘profound impact’ on her

The West Wing shows us the great dramatic career Matthew Perry never had

Tuesday 31 October 2023 10:45 , Isobel Lewis

In his column The Moment, The Independent’s Louis Chilton argues that The West Wing is the greatest example of Matthew Perry’s potential as an actor away from comedy:

Matthew Perry played pickleball hours before his death, coach says

Tuesday 31 October 2023 08:49 , Isobel Lewis

Matthew Perry reportedly played a pickleball match just hours before his death on Saturday, his friend and coach has said.

Matt Manasse told People that Perry had been on the court playing the racket sport that morning, during which the Friends star was “doing really well”.

Perry had played his match with another coach, who had been the first person Manasse contacted when news of Perry’s death was made public.

“She said, ‘Yeah, he’d come out,’” he recalled. “She didn’t say how long but said he’d been doing really well on court, which wasn’t a surprise.”

Voices: My favourite Chandler Bing scene wasn’t just funny. It shows Matthew Perry’s poignant impact

Tuesday 31 October 2023 07:15 , Maroosha Muzaffar

In the wake of Perry’s death, fans have shared how much he made them laugh. Watching an artist perfectly slide into a performance brings such meaningful joy, writes Clémence Michallon:

My favourite Chandler Bing scene shows Matthew Perry at his funniest

‘Friends kind of saved my life’: Grieving fans flock to New York apartment to mourn Matthew Perry

Tuesday 31 October 2023 06:45 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Outside the famous Friends apartment in New York City’s West Village, one fan left a heartbreaking message in black Sharpie on a cardboard cutout, still legible despite the rain. “Friends was the answer and solution for my anxiety before I even had a word for that feeling,” they wrote.

Crowds of people have flocked to the corner of Grove Street and Bedford Street to pay their respects to Matthew Perry, whose death on Saturday shocked the world. At the bottom of the intersection’s stop sign, outside the well-known apartment building exterior used as an establishing shot throughout the show’s 10 seasons, lay a beautiful collection of bouquets and several handwritten notes.

“All I knew is that whenever I had big feelings, I could pop in a VHS boxset of a given season in the VCR and not just feel okay, but even laugh,” reads one note. “As reliable as a true friend, 20 years later, Friends is still my comfort show. Thank you, Matty, for making me feel peace and joy, from middle school to my mid-thirties.”

One fan who was visiting from Los Angeles, Aimee Sanchez, 31, said: “We saw that there was all these people bringing flowers, and we wanted to visit before going home.” Her plane touched down in New York just hours before the news of Perry’s death broke, she said. “It was really sad. I cried. Whenever I’m nervous, or I just feel stressed, I always go back to the show, and that’s why I’ve watched it so many times. It’s my comfort show.”

Despite ending nearly 20 years ago in 2004, the show about six young friends in Manhattan – Chandler (Perry), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Monica (Courteney Cox) and Ross (David Schwimmer) – has transcended generations.

Grieving Friends fans flock to New York apartment to pay tribute to Matthew Perry

Video: Matthew Perry reveals he 'legally died for five minutes' in resurfaced clip

Tuesday 31 October 2023 06:19 , Tom Murray

Former Saturday Night Live writer slammed for joking about Matthew Perry’s death

Tuesday 31 October 2023 05:53 , Tom Murray

Former Saturday Night Live writer Kevin Brennan has been widely criticised for joking about Perry’s death.

Following the announcement of Perry’s death, comedian Brennan – who wrote for SNL’s Weekend Update segment from 1999 to 2000 – posted a tweet laughing at the TMZ headline about the news.

The “disgusting” post prompted fury from fans, with one Twitter/X user questioning: “What the hell is wrong with you?” Another echoed: “This is gross, dude.”

“These words are utterly ridiculous for you to drum up the nerve to say at such a sensitive time for his family. Shame on you,” one commenter wrote.

However, Brennan doubled down, posting in response: “I didn’t mock it. I just thought it was funny.” On Sunday night, he tweeted: “Am I trending yet?”

Hank Azaria says Matthew Perry helped him get sober

Tuesday 31 October 2023 05:21 , Tom Murray

The Simpsons voice actor Azaria paid tribute to Perry after the news of his death.

The 59-year-old comedian and actor starred as Phoebe Buffay’s boyfriend David in Friends, while Perry played Chandler Bing.

“I’m a sober guy for 17 years. I want to say that the night I went into AA, Matthew brought me in.

“The whole first year I was sober, we went to meetings together and he was such a great – I got to tell him this. As a sober person he was so caring and giving and wise and he totally helped me get sober.”

Hank Azaria says Matthew Perry helped him get sober: He was so caring and giving

‘Friends kind of saved my life’: Grieving fans flock to New York apartment to mourn Matthew Perry

Tuesday 31 October 2023 04:55 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Outside the famous Friends apartment in New York City’s West Village, one fan left a heartbreaking message in black Sharpie on a cardboard cutout, still legible despite the rain. “Friends was the answer and solution for my anxiety before I even had a word for that feeling,” they wrote.

Crowds of people have flocked to the corner of Grove Street and Bedford Street to pay their respects to Matthew Perry, whose death on Saturday shocked the world. At the bottom of the intersection’s stop sign, outside the well-known apartment building exterior used as an establishing shot throughout the show’s 10 seasons, lay a beautiful collection of bouquets and several handwritten notes.

“All I knew is that whenever I had big feelings, I could pop in a VHS boxset of a given season in the VCR and not just feel okay, but even laugh,” reads one note. “As reliable as a true friend, 20 years later, Friends is still my comfort show. Thank you, Matty, for making me feel peace and joy, from middle school to my mid-thirties.”

One fan who was visiting from Los Angeles, Aimee Sanchez, 31, said: “We saw that there was all these people bringing flowers, and we wanted to visit before going home.” Her plane touched down in New York just hours before the news of Perry’s death broke, she said. “It was really sad. I cried. Whenever I’m nervous, or I just feel stressed, I always go back to the show, and that’s why I’ve watched it so many times. It’s my comfort show.”

Read the full piece here:

Grieving Friends fans flock to New York apartment to pay tribute to Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry, the comic genius who wore his big, bruised heart on his sleeve

Tuesday 31 October 2023 04:24 , Tom Murray

Throughout his career, Perry brought talent in spades and, after his 10-year stint on Friends, oceans of goodwill. Fiona Sturges pays tribute:

Matthew Perry, the comic genius who wore his big, bruised heart on his sleeve

Salma Hayek remembers ‘special bond’ with Fools Rush In co-star Matthew Perry

Tuesday 31 October 2023 03:55 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Salma Hayek has said she will cherish the “silliness, perseverance, and lovely heart” of her late Fools Rush In co-star Matthew Perry.

While best known for playing witty and sarcastic Chandler Bing on hit sitcom Friends, Perry had described his starring role in the 1997 romantic comedy as “probably his best movie”.

Tributes from the entertainment world, including from the creators and supporting stars of Friends, have poured in since the news of Perry’s death aged 54 on Saturday.

Salma Hayek remembers ‘special bond’ with Fools Rush In co-star Matthew Perry

How Matthew Perry confronted his drug addiction, and spent his life urging others to seek help

Tuesday 31 October 2023 03:25 , Tom Murray

Matthew Perry made no secret of his addiction struggles over the years, writing candidly about his substance abuse and attempts to stay sober in his affecting memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

Released in 2021, the book chronicled the exacerbation of Perry’s addiction under the “white-hot flame of fame” after he shot to international stardom, aged 24, as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends.

“Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name,” he wrote in the book’s opening passage. “My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead.”

In the book, Perry recalled drinking heavily through the first two seasons of Friends, although he said he was never drunk or high on set, and then becoming addicted to the opiate pain medication Vicodin after a jet ski accident while filming Fools Rush In with Salma Hayek in 1996.

By the end of the 10th series of Friends, Perry became “entrenched in a lot of trouble”, he revealed years later.

Read more:

Matthew Perry initial post-mortem released as Friend stars pays tribute – latest

Friends lead stars share joint statement on Matthew Perry’s death: ‘We are all so utterly devastated’

Tuesday 31 October 2023 02:58 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The lead stars of Friends have paid emotional tribute to Matthew Perry in a joint statement shared two days after the Chandler Bing actor was found dead, aged 54.

Courteney Cox, who played Perry’s on-screen wife Monica, as well as Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc, joined forces to share a statement after the actor was found unresponsive having reportedly drowned in his hot tub at his LA home.

In a statement to People on Monday (30 October), the stars wrote: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Having achieved stardom as the sardonic but loveable Chandler in the hugely popular sitcom, which launched in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons, Perry’s struggles with drugs and alcohol were well documented.

Read the full piece here:

Friends cast issue joint statement on Matthew Perry’s death: ‘We are so devastated’

Former Saturday Night Live writer slammed for joking about Matthew Perry’s death

Tuesday 31 October 2023 02:29 , Tom Murray

Former Saturday Night Live writer Kevin Brennan has been widely criticised for joking about Perry’s death.

Following the announcement of Perry’s death, comedian Brennan – who wrote for SNL’s Weekend Update segment from 1999 to 2000 – posted a tweet laughing at the TMZ headline about the news.

The “disgusting” post prompted fury from fans, with one Twitter/X user questioning: “What the hell is wrong with you?” Another echoed: “This is gross, dude.”

“These words are utterly ridiculous for you to drum up the nerve to say at such a sensitive time for his family. Shame on you,” one commenter wrote.

However, Brennan doubled down, posting in response: “I didn’t mock it. I just thought it was funny.” On Sunday night, he tweeted: “Am I trending yet?”

How Matthew Perry made his own Friends in the writers’ room

Tuesday 31 October 2023 01:29 , Tom Murray

In the wake of Matthew Perry’s tragic death, fans and collaborators of the 54-year-old actor have reflected on the star’s comic talents beyond the stage.

Despite Friends producers having kept an open door policy to the writers’ room, only Perry regularly contributed to scripts – often happily pitching up to ten jokes an episode while his co-stars unwound backstage.

Nicole Vassell reports:

How Matthew Perry made his own Friends in the writers’ room

Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane say Matthew Perry was ‘happy and chipper’ weeks before his death.

Tuesday 31 October 2023 23:49 , Tom Murray

In a recent interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb – which will air on NBC News on Wednesday (1 November) – Kauffman and Crane disclosed that their last conversation with Perry – two weeks before his death – was an upbeat one.

“It was great,” Kauffman told host Kotb. “He was happy and chipper. He didn’t seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair.”

Read more:

Friends creators say Matthew Perry was ‘happy and chipper’ weeks before his death

Video: Charlie Puth crowd sings Friends theme in tribute to Matthew Perry

Tuesday 31 October 2023 00:34 , Tom Murray

Friends fans visit show’s NYC apartment to pay their respects

Monday 30 October 2023 23:48 , Tom Murray

My New York-based colleague Inga Parkel has been in the West Village this afternoon speaking to people who gathered outside the building used to portray the famous Friends apartment.

“Crowds of people have flocked to the corner of Grove Street and Bedford Street to pay their respects to Matthew Perry,” she writes.

“At the bottom of the intersection’s stop sign, outside the well-known apartment building exterior used as an establishing shot throughout the show’s 10 seasons, lay a beautiful collection of bouquets and several handwritten notes.”

Thitikamol Kaeokhieo, a 23-year-old Thai national who lives in Chicago told her Friends “kind of saved my life”.

“I’m here, far away from my family and friends in Thailand, so sometimes it’s really lonely,” they said.

Read more:

Grieving Friends fans flock to New York apartment to pay tribute to Matthew Perry

BREAKING: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer share joint statement

Monday 30 October 2023 22:37 , Tom Murray

In a statement sent to People on Monday (30 October), the Friends stars wrote: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Friends cast issue joint statement on Matthew Perry’s death: ‘We are so devastated’

Max adds tribute card for Perry at the start of each season of ‘Friends'

Monday 30 October 2023 21:38 , Tom Murray

HBO’s streaming service, Max, has added a tribute card that appears at the start of every season of Friends on its platform.

“In memory of Matthew Perry 1969-2023,” reads the card, which flashes on screen for approximately five seconds before the famous Friends opening sequence. All 10 seasons of Friends are currently available to stream on Max in the US. UK viewers can watch all 10 seasons on Netflix.

Max has added a lovely message dedicated to Matthew Perry before each season of Friends. pic.twitter.com/DZefRu2VNI — no context chandler bing (@NoContxtBing) October 30, 2023

Perry’s family’s statement in full

Monday 30 October 2023 21:05 , Tom Murray

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” Perry’s family wrote in a statement. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.”

They added: “You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Perry was raised by his father, John Bennett Perry, mother, Suzanne Morrison, and stepfather, Dateline journalist Keith Morrison. He has five siblings.

Salma Hayek shares beautiful tribute to ‘Fools Rush In’ co-star Perry

Monday 30 October 2023 20:38 , Tom Murray

Salma Hayek has shared a touching tribute to Perry, with whom she co-starred in the 1997 rom-com, Fools Rush In.

She shared a throwback photo of the two of them on Instagram alongside the caption: “Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us. It’s taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness. There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them. I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram Stories how much he loved Fools Rush In, and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie.

“Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude. My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart. Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you.”