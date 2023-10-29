Matthew Perry: Friends star found dead at 54

Matthew Perry, one of the stars of the television series Friends, has been found dead at his home aged 54.

Mr Perry, once one of the biggest television stars in the world, was discovered after apparently drowning in a hot tub at his home in the Los Angeles area.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told The Telegraph that officers attended Mr Perry’s $6.8m mansion in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles at 4.10pm on Friday afternoon and were conducting an investigation into his death.

TMZ, a celebrity news website, said that although Mr Perry has previously faced a public battle with drug addiction, no narcotics had been found at the scene.

Mr Perry played Chandler in all 234 episodes of the iconic sitcom Friends, which ran for 10 series from 1994 to 2004.

The show transformed his life, catapulting him and his co-stars to fame as it became one of the most successful shows in TV history, paying each of the five stars $1 million (£824,500) per episode by the end of tenth series.

But Mr Perry struggled throughout his time on the programme with drugs and alcohol, and suffered with addiction to pain-killers, according to a memoir released last year.

The American-Canadian actor also starred in the TV series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and several films, including Fools Rush In, Almost Heroes and The Whole Nine Yards.

An LAPD spokesman said: “We responded to the 1800 block of Blue Sail Rd for a death investigation of a male in his fifties.”

The hashtag #RIPMatthewPerry began trending on Twitter soon after the news of his death broke.

This is a breaking story – more to follow

