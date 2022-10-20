Matthew Perry opens up about why he never found love and why he will only date wealthy women

Matthew Perry has opened up about his past relationships and the struggles he endured in his romantic life.

The "Friends" star details both his romantic life and his battle with addiction in his new memoir, titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing."

On why none of his romantic relationships worked out, Perry told People, "That was me afraid. That is what I manifest, something that's wrong with them. And then I break up with them. But there can't be something wrong with everyone. I'm the common denominator. I left first because I thought they were going to annihilate me."

The "Friends" actor also shared what he's looking for in a romantic partner going forward, candidly revealing that he plans to only date wealthy women after being burned in past relationships.

"The thing that's changed about me is I have no interest in hanging out with somebody that I don't know or somebody that I'm not that into," Perry shared. "The next person I really take seriously is somebody that I'm going to be in love with and not be scared by the things that used to scare me… somebody who's self-supporting. In every way, but monetarily especially, because I got burned a few times by women who wanted my money, not really caring about me."

Matthew Perry revealed that he will only date independently wealthy women after being burned in past relationships.

Perry reiterated his commitment to finding a woman who isn't out for his money when asked about any dating dealbreakers: "People who I start to think are in it for the money. And it happens more often than you think. Somebody who has their own wealth is a pretty key component for me."

The 53-year-old actor also detailed his addiction battle, revealing that he almost died at age 49.

Matthew Perry is set to release his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," next month.

"The doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live," Perry revealed after first being admitted to the hospital for opioid overuse. He battled gastrointestinal perforation, which caused his colon to burst, and then spent two weeks in a coma and five months at the hospital.

Matthew Perry is best known for playing Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom "Friends."

"Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" is scheduled to be released Nov. 1.