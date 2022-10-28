Matthew Perry recalls Salma Hayek having 'elaborate' ideas while making their movie 'Fools Rush In,' including spooning in his trailer

Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek in "Fools Rush In." Columbia Pictures

Matthew Perry said Salma Hayek came up with "elaborate and lengthy" ideas on set of "Fools Rush In."

In his memoir, Perry said Hayek once came to his trailer and said they should spoon.

"I did my best Chandler impression and said, 'Oh, OK! Let's just spoon a little bit!'" he wrote.

Matthew Perry's new memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," is loaded with revealing stories from his time in Hollywood, and here's another one.

In the book, Perry recounts his time working with Salma Hayek on the 1997 rom-com "Fools Rush In," in which the actor often had a "very elaborate and lengthy idea," he wrote.

In one instance, Perry said Hayek came to his trailer with an interesting idea.

Salma Hayek. Rich Fury/Getty

"Salma had tried her best, too — she came into my trailer at the start of the shoot and said, 'Let's just spoon a little bit,'" Perry wrote, via Entertainment Weekly. "I did my best Chandler impression — the double-take-and-sardonic-stare thing — and said, 'Oh, OK! Let's just spoon a little bit!'"

But looking back on the experience, he said Hayek's "long-winded ideas weren't always helpful."

"There's one scene in which I'm professing my love for her," Perry wrote. "She suggested that we don't look at each other — rather, we should look out at our future together. After listening to this nonsense for about twenty minutes, I finally said: 'Listen, Salma,' I said, 'I'm telling you I love you in this scene. You look wherever you want, but I'm going to be looking at you.'"

Insider contacted Hayek's rep for comment but didn't get a response.

Matthew Perry. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Despite the interesting suggestions from Hayek, Perry said that "Fools Rush In" is likely his "best movie."

The "Friends" star praised the movie's director Andy Tennant ("Sweet Home Alabama," "Hitch").

"I was bouncing around doing my funny little things, and [Tennant] would take me aside and say, 'You don't have to do that. You're interesting enough to watch without doing that,'" Perry wrote. "That line of thinking allowed him to pull out of me one of the best performances of my career. Could this be a different way of saying, 'Matty, you're enough,' the words I've been longing to hear my entire life?"

"Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing" will be released on Tuesday, November 1.

