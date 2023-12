Matthew Perry toxicology report reveals cause of death

Matthew Perry, the beloved "Friends" sitcom star, died from the "acute effects of ketamine," according to an autopsy report released Friday by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner Office.

Perry, 54, was found unresponsive, "floating face down in the heated end of pool," the autopsy report dated Oct. 29 said. His cause of death is listed the "acute effects of ketamine," with contributing factors listed as "drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects."

The report says the death was accidental and that no signs of foul play were suspected.

The actor had struggled with addiction for many years, although he reportedly had been clean for 19 months, the report said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

