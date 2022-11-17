Matthew Podolak’s Heath Took a Turn for the Worst

The New York Times

PHOENIX — Kari Lake’s defeat in the governor’s race in Arizona has set off a high-stakes tug of war within the Republican Party, as Lake’s right-wing allies pushed her to mount a Trump-style challenge to the results, while some establishment leaders — including a former Republican governor — urged her to concede her loss and move on. Lake’s next move could prove a turning point for her party and the far-right faction of election deniers that propelled her rapid rise this year. Lake stands as the