Matthew Pride pleads guilty, sentenced in Valentine's Day 2019 strangulation death

Jan. 4—Matthew Kenton Pride of Greenville was sentenced to 35 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to a charge of murder involving the strangulation death of his estranged wife on Valentine's Day in 2019.Pride entered the plea Tuesday in connection with the death of Nicole Kennedy-Pride.

Jury selection had been scheduled to begin in the 196th District Court prior to the plea. Judge Andrew Bench sentenced Pride to 35 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division.Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. issued a statement following the plea indicating the decision to allow Pride to plead guilty was made after careful deliberation and consultation with Nicole's family.

"Most importantly, his admission of guilt avoids the uncertainties of a trial and guarantees the defendant is held responsible for his actions," Walker said. "As part of the plea agreement, the defendant was required to waive his right of appeal. Nicole meant a great deal to her family and countless friends in this community. We pray all those who knew and loved her will continue to heal from this tragic loss."

Walker credited the work of the Greenville Police Department and its criminal investigation division.

"We particularly thank Detective Russell Stillwagoner for his efforts in leading the investigation," Walker said. "Additionally, First Assistant District Attorney Steven Lilley did an outstanding job working with law enforcement and preparing this case for prosecution. This case reminds us of the dangers of domestic violence and how abuse can quickly escalate from emotional or mental to physical. There are resources available in our community. If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, contact your local law enforcement agency, Women in Need (903) 454-HELP, or a trusted family member or friend for help."

A grand jury indictment alleged that Pride, 40, caused the death of Kennedy-Pride "by impeding the breathing of Nicole Pride by applying pressure to Nicole Pride's throat or neck."

According to Greenville police, Pride was inside Kennedy-Pride's Greenville residence when she was found deceased on the morning of Feb. 15, 2019. Officers were dispatched shortly before 9 a.m. to an alarm call at Kennedy-Pride's business, Shear Pride Suites and Spa. Employees told police that they were attempting to contact her at her home in the 5600 block of Stonewall Street. Officers were dispatched to the location, where they found Matthew Pride inside. He reportedly was disoriented, had a blank stare on his face and did not answer questions, according to police. Pride was taken into custody after it was determined he had an active protective order against him that forbid him from being at or near the residence. A police report indicated that Matthew Pride needed help getting into a police vehicle and could not lift his legs or his body without assistance. He later admitted that he had been drinking alcohol, according to police. An ambulance crew called to the residence found Kennedy-Pride in her bed, where she had been deceased for some time. Surveillance footage and information obtained from Kennedy-Pride's cell phone and smart watch revealed she left a local restaurant at about 10 p.m. Feb. 14 and returned home a few minutes later. Data from the smart watch showed Kennedy-Pride had had no activity after her return home and the watch did not detect a heartbeat after approximately 10:05 p.m., according to police.

Pride was arrested for violation of the protective order and was released Feb. 17, 2019, on a $25,000 bond.On March 1, investigators received an update from the Southwestern Institute on Forensic Sciences at Dallas, which listed homicide by strangulation as the cause of Nicole-Pride's death.Matthew Pride was taken into custody on a murder charge on the afternoon of March 4.