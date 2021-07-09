Matthew Reisen: ABQ man charged with shooting at passing car

Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·2 min read

Jul. 9—New Mexico State Police arrested an Albuquerque man accused of stealing his father's car and driving to Santa Rosa, where he fired a shotgun at a passing vehicle Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Adam Romanek, 26, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, resisting evading or obstructing an officer, negligent use of a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He is currently being held in the Roosevelt County Detention Center.

State police spokesman Ray Wilson said Romanek stole his father's Chevy Cobalt early Wednesday morning in Albuquerque. He said Romanek then drove to a rest stop along Interstate 40 just west of Santa Rosa and, armed with a shotgun, tried to get people out of their parked vehicles.

"Investigators do not believe he was successful in his attempts," Wilson said.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Magistrate Court:

A woman called 911 and told police she was driving down U.S. 84 toward I-40 around 5:40 a.m. when a gray car pulled in front of her and blocked the road. She said as she got closer to the car she saw the driver get out and point a shotgun at her.

The woman told police she ducked down and sped around the car "as fast as she could" and the man fired at least once, striking her vehicle. She said she called 911 as she sped down I-40, believing the man was chasing her.

The Santa Rosa police chief and an officer received the call and drove to I-40 and — believing he was headed their direction — waited for the car to pass by. The officers saw the man park alongside the frontage road and go into a nearby portable toilet.

The officers ran the license plate numbers and identified the gray car as stolen out of Albuquerque by Romanek, who was considered "armed and dangerous." The officers said they saw the man run from the toilet into an open field toward a purple water tank before he disappeared.

The officers blocked the frontage road and called in reinforcements and they arrested Romanek in the area shortly after. Officers found shotgun shells in the gray car and a shotgun in a case nearby.

