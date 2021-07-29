Matthew Reisen: Man charged in 10 armed robberies in ABQ

Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·2 min read

Jul. 28—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have arrested a man accused of robbing 10 businesses at gunpoint over the past month in Albuquerque.

Marty Padilla, 34, who is charged with 10 counts of armed robbery, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center early Wednesday morning.

Padilla's wife declined to comment, and it is unclear if he has an attorney.

Court records show detectives identified Padilla as a suspect through a Crime Stoppers tip, video surveillance and his getaway vehicle. Court records indicate Padilla was unemployed for the past month and, before that, worked at Walmart for half a year.

Prosecutors filed a motion to detain Padilla until trial.

"Carrying a firearm and threatening people with it while engaging in armed robbery greatly increases the chance of violence and increases the potential threat to the community," the motion states.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

The robberies began July 11, when officers were called to West Mesa Market, a few blocks from Central and Old Coors.

The clerk told police a man walked in, threatened him with a pistol and took $500 before fleeing in a black Dodge Avenger.

Between then and July 26, Padilla went on to rob eight more businesses — including two in one day — all over town and got away with at least $1,500 in cash.

Then, on Tuesday, police were called to an armed robbery at the Maverik gas station, near 98th and Interstate 40. The clerk told police a man came inside, grabbed a cookie, told her he had a gun and demanded all the money in the register.

The clerk said she gave him $289 and he fled in a black Dodge Avenger. When a detective viewed the surveillance video, they were "positive" it was the same man responsible for the other eight robberies.

Police found the Dodge Avenger shortly after the robbery and followed it to a home, near Bridge and Atrisco SW, where Padilla was arrested.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Outrage Grows After Deputies Beat Native American Man, Kill His Dog

    via YouTube/Inyo County Sheriff’s OfficeLast Saturday around 2 a.m., a pair of deputies in a tiny California city responded to a report of domestic violence at an apartment complex.But instead of finding the 911 caller or their alleged suspect, the cops tased, pepper-sprayed and beat a Native American man and shot and killed his dog.The disturbing encounter, captured in bystander video and body cam footage released by the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, has sparked outrage and divided residents in

  • Ohio woman attacks elderly Asian store owners after her card was declined

    A woman is wanted in Cleveland after going on a rampage at a local beauty store and attacking its elderly Asian owners over a failed purchase. Police said the woman was trying to buy something using a prepaid debit card, which was declined at the counter. In response, the store owners explained that they could not give her the items because her account didn't have any money.

  • Deputy, wife nailed windows shut and denied children food, North Carolina cops say

    The children were as young as 2.

  • Ex-Missouri police chief pleads guilty to beating man who allegedly tried to drown baby

    A defense attorney for the former chief says the guilty plea marks the next step in being able to “move forward with his life.”

  • Cop facing felony charges after video of violent arrest released

    Officer John Haubert is seen in the video hitting Kyle Vinson with his gun at least seven times. Aurora's chief of police called the arrest, "a despicable act."

  • Suspect Arrested in ‘Forever Purge’ Shooting at California Movie Theater

    Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting at a movie theater in Corona, California, during a screening of the film “The Forever Purge” that left one dead and another injured, Corona police said in a statement. Detectives arrested Joseph Jimenez, 20, on Tuesday night after serving a search warrant. Officers responded to a call at 11:45 p.m. on Monday at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater and located a male and female both suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival. A 19-year-old

  • Family of botched robbery victim says she 'won't make it', decides to donate her organs

    An Asian mother who wound up in a coma after falling victim to an attempted robbery in New York City “won’t make it” out of her situation, according to her family. The latest: Than Htwe, 58, an immigrant from Myanmar, has remained in critical condition since the incident on July 17, which left her with a severe brain injury. This week her family closed their fundraiser and announced that she “won’t make it out of this.”

  • QAnon-Loving Ex-Marine Accused in Capitol Riot Fled to Mexico as Feds Closed In

    U.S. District Court for the District of ColumbiaA QAnon-loving ex-Marine was still on parole for several crimes when he allegedly assaulted at least two police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot—and fled his California sober living home for Mexico as the FBI hunted him down.That’s according to an FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, which reveals new details about alleged insurrectionist James Burton McGrew, a Mississippi veteran and conspiracy theorist who was identifi

  • Milwaukee man who killed 5 family members gets 205 years

    A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 205 years in prison for fatally shooting five members of his family and he offered no explanation for his actions, saying that he must have a lot of hate. Before receiving his sentence Tuesday, Christopher Stokes told the judge in Milwaukee County Circuit Court that he wasn't asking for leniency and that he deserved to be locked up. Killed were Teresa Thomas, 41, and her two children, 16-year-old Tiera Agee and 14-year-old Demetrius Thomas.

  • Body of missing woman discovered wrapped in plastic in basement, Oklahoma cops say

    Officers reportedly saw liquid leaking from a box below the home and insects escaping when they opened it.

  • Report: Larry Nassar has spent $10,000 on himself in prison, but paid victims only $300

    Former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar spent more than $10,000 on himself while in prison for criminal sexual conduct, paying $300 in restitution towards his victims, per a Wednesday court filing obtained by the Washington Post. Driving the news: Since being imprisoned in 2018, Nassar received deposits totaling $12,825 into his prison bank account — including two pandemic stimulus checks totaling $2,000. He has paid about $100 per year in court-ordered penalties to his victims, the Post reporte

  • Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Hits Lindsey Graham With A Brutal Fact-Check

    The South Carolina senator's latest claim on Fox News doesn't add up.

  • Life in prison for man in killing of South Carolina student who mistook his car for an Uber

    Nathaniel David Rowland was found guilty of the 2019 kidnapping and murder of Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina senior.

  • Fired Kentucky nurse, husband plead guilty in Capitol riot case. Sentencing next.

    Lori Vinson made headlines for saying she wasn’t sorry for entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and “would do it again tomorrow.” She and her husband face sentencing next.

  • Horror Movie Screening Ends With TikTok Star Badly Wounded, Teen Girl Dead

    Instagram/GoFundMeA teen social media influencer was on life support Wednesday, and his friend was dead, after suffering gunshot wounds during the screening of a horror film at a theater in a mall southeast of Los Angeles earlier this week.The Corona Police Department said that 19-year-old Anthony Barajas had attended a Monday night showing of The Forever Purge, with Rylee Goodrich, 18. Hours later, the bloodied pair were discovered by theater workers, who hadn’t heard any gunshots.According to

  • Home Depot uses Bluetooth to prevent stolen items from working and combat organized retail crime

    Home Depot Inc. is using Bluetooth to deter organized retail crime, such as coordinated groups that steal from the retailer and take the goods to pawnshops or resell them on online marketplaces. Home Depot (HD) is piloting the use of the technology on power tools at select stores across select states. A stolen item equipped with this Bluetooth technology won’t operate.

  • Texan said she killed homeless woman in self defense – but she’s charged with murder

    The 34-year-old was walking her dog when she shot the homeless woman, officials said.

  • Woman fatally stabbed while walking dog in Atlanta park

    Authorities on Wednesday were searching for the person who fatally stabbed a woman who was walking her dog in one of Atlanta's most popular parks. Katherine Janness, 40, was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Police said Janness had been stabbed multiple times and Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described the scene as “gruesome.”

  • Man gets life for killing woman who mistook his car for Uber

    A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the 2019 abduction and murder of a 21-year-old college student who mistook his car for her Uber ride. The jury took a little more than an hour to find Nathaniel Rowland guilty of killing Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina student who disappeared from Columbia’s Five Points entertainment district in March 2019. The student from Robbinsville, New Jersey, got into Rowland’s car thinking it was an Uber ride that would take her back to her apartment, prosecutors said.

  • 2nd former school employee dead amid investigation into sexual abuse of students

    A former Iowa high school administrator, who was under investigation for sexual misconduct involving a student, committed suicide this week. […] The post 2nd former school employee dead amid investigation into sexual abuse of students appeared first on TheGrio.