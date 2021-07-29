Matthew Reisen: Man charged in 10 armed robberies in ABQ

Jul. 28—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have arrested a man accused of robbing 10 businesses at gunpoint over the past month in Albuquerque.

Marty Padilla, 34, who is charged with 10 counts of armed robbery, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center early Wednesday morning.

Padilla's wife declined to comment, and it is unclear if he has an attorney.

Court records show detectives identified Padilla as a suspect through a Crime Stoppers tip, video surveillance and his getaway vehicle. Court records indicate Padilla was unemployed for the past month and, before that, worked at Walmart for half a year.

Prosecutors filed a motion to detain Padilla until trial.

"Carrying a firearm and threatening people with it while engaging in armed robbery greatly increases the chance of violence and increases the potential threat to the community," the motion states.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

The robberies began July 11, when officers were called to West Mesa Market, a few blocks from Central and Old Coors.

The clerk told police a man walked in, threatened him with a pistol and took $500 before fleeing in a black Dodge Avenger.

Between then and July 26, Padilla went on to rob eight more businesses — including two in one day — all over town and got away with at least $1,500 in cash.

Then, on Tuesday, police were called to an armed robbery at the Maverik gas station, near 98th and Interstate 40. The clerk told police a man came inside, grabbed a cookie, told her he had a gun and demanded all the money in the register.

The clerk said she gave him $289 and he fled in a black Dodge Avenger. When a detective viewed the surveillance video, they were "positive" it was the same man responsible for the other eight robberies.

Police found the Dodge Avenger shortly after the robbery and followed it to a home, near Bridge and Atrisco SW, where Padilla was arrested.