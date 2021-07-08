Matthew Reisen: Police seek tips in ABQ road rage shooting

Jul. 7—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities are looking for the driver who fatally shot a man following a near-crash last week on the West Side.

Crime Stoppers sent out a release with photos of the vehicles of a witness and the suspect involved in the June 30 death of Taylor Lord, 26.

The release states that, just before midnight, Lord was a passenger in a pickup truck that got into a near collision at Paradise and Paseo del Norte.

Lord reportedly exited the truck at Eagle Ranch and Paseo del Norte and approached the blue Mitsubishi sedan that nearly hit them. Lord was shot once by the driver and he later died.

"Additionally, there was a witness at the intersection, next to the Mitsubishi in a white newer model Ford Explorer," The release said. "Detectives would like to hear from the witness or anyone who might have information on the driver of the blue Mitsubishi."

Crime Stoppers is asking the public's help to identify the witness and those involved in Lord's slaying.

Anyone with information could be eligible for up to 1,000 in reward money.