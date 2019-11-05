Matthews China Fund Starts 2 Positions in 3rd Quarter

The Matthews China Fund (Trades, Portfolio) disclosed two new positions in its third-quarter portfolio report, which it released earlier this week.





Overseen by Andrew Mattock and Winnie Chwang, the fund initiated new positions in WuXi Biologics Inc. (HKSE:02269) and China East Education Holdings Ltd. (HKSE:00667). Among its existing positions, the fund's top three boosts were in JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. (SHSE:600309) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA).

Fund updates market environment as U.S.-China trade negotiations continue

According to the shareholder letter, the fund returned -5.58% during the quarter, underperforming the MSCI China Index's return of -4.67%. The letter said Chinese equities traded lower during the quarter, driven by geopolitical pressure from the U.S.-China trade war and Hong Kong protests.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a new intraday high of 27,540.78, up 78.67 points from Monday's close of 27,462.11. The 30-chip stock index set a new record close on the heels of trade optimism between the U.S. and China.

The fund's letter said that while the U.S. and China have negotiated phase one of their trade deal, the Chinese government "continues to balance the long-term goal of deleveraging the economy and maintaining consumption-related growth." Trade tensions with the U.S. remain "unresolved," according to the letter.

Portfolio composition summary

As of quarter-end, the fund's $754 million equity portfolio contains 39 stocks with a turnover rate of 11%. The top three sectors in terms of weight are financial services, consumer cyclical and technology.

WuXi Biologics

The fund purchased 770,500 shares of WuXi Biologics, giving the position 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged 79.64 Hong Kong dollars ($10.17) during the quarter.

WuXi Biologics provides comprehensive, integrated and customized range of services for the discovery, development and manufacturing of biologics. According to the letter, the company has potential to grow market share in innovation and intellectual property.

China East Education Holdings

The fund purchased 2.963 million shares of China East Education Holdings, giving the stake 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged HK$13.3 during the quarter.

