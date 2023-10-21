Matthews company to close, leaving 48 employees without jobs

A company in Matthews is about to close leaving 50 employees without a job.

Hood Container sent a letter to the state, which said it plans to close its facility on Monroe Road.

All 48 employees are expected to be laid off on Dec. 9.

The letter didn’t state why it’s closing.

