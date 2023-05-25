Matthews EMT charged with child sex crimes

A Matthews EMT was arrested and charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Jail records show that Dustin Fuzzell was arrested Wednesday. According to the Matthews town manager, he worked part-time as an EMT for the town’s fire and EMS department from June 2022 until Thursday.

Fuzzell also served as a volunteer EMT for Matthews from March 2019 until June 2022, the town manager said.

“The Town of Matthews takes the allegations against Mr. Fuzzell seriously and he was immediately placed on unpaid administrative leave as of this morning,” said town manager Becky Hawke. “Mr. Fuzzell has since resigned [from] his employment, effective immediately.”

Hawke said they don’t have any reason to believe the allegations against Fuzzell are related to his employment with the Town of Matthews.

Channel 9 is asking for more information about what led up to the charges being filed.

No further information has been released.

