Matthews Japan Fund Sells Fuso Chemical, Increases Stake in Nintendo

Earlier this week, the Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) released its third-quarter portfolio updates. The fund sold out of Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd. (TSE:4368) and Outsourcing Inc. (TSE:2427) and reduced its holdings in 24 companies. It made no new buys, but it did add to some of its holdings, primarily Nintendo Co. Ltd. (TSE:7974) and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSE:6981).





The Matthews Japan Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation with the objective of having at least 80% of its funds invested in companies located in Japan. It looks for companies that it believes can maintain sustainable growth over a long period of time, basing its analysis on balance sheet information, employees and management, cash flow, products and marketing strategies.

The fund currently has an equity portfolio valued at $2.29 billion. Its turnover rate is a low 2% this quarter. Currently, the fund's top holdings are Toko Marine Holdings Inc (TSE:8766), Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (TSE:9432) and Keyence Corp. (TSE:6861).

Fuso Chemical

The Matthews Japan Fund sold all 1,470,500 shares of Fuso Chemical, impacting the equity portfolio by -1.11%. During the quarter, the stock traded at an average price of 2,213.55 yen ($20.27) per share.

Fuso Chemical is a chemical company that operates in two segments: life sciences and electronic materials. The life sciences segment produces citric acid and malic acid for use in the food industry, while the electronic segment focuses on the research and production of semiconductor materials such as ultra-high-purity colloidal silica for use in increasingly smaller core components. It currently has a market cap of 108.29 billion yen.

The chemical company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. It has a price-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-book ratio of 1.95, no debt and a three-year revenue growth rate of 3.3%. According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock has recently entered the overvalued range.

Outsourcing

The fund also sold all 2,255,100 of its shares in Outsourcing, impacting the equity portfolio by -1.04%. The stock traded at an average price of 1,137.9 yen per share during the quarter.

Outsourcing is a job-placement networking company established in 1997. It specializes in placing engineering, manufacturing and service operations employees in domestic and overseas positions. As of the end of 2018, the company had over 83,000 placed employees on record. Its market cap is currently 148.09 billion yen.

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength score of 5 out of 10 and a profitability score of 9 out of 10. It has a price-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-book ratio of 2.83, a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.43 and a three-year revenue growth rate of 43.3%. According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is most likely trading at a fair price.

