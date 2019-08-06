Matthews Japan Fund's Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter

The Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) disclosed last week its top five buys for the second quarter were Shionogi & Co. Ltd. (TSE:4507), Yahoo Japan Corp. (TSE:4689), Kyoritsu Maintenance Co. Ltd. (TSE:9616), SBI Holdings Inc. (TSE:8473) and Eisai Co. Ltd. (TSE:4523).

Overseen by lead manager Taizo Ishida and co-manager Shuntaro Takeuchi, the fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in common and preferred stocks located in Japan. According to the fund's latest letter, the Japan Fund returned 13.76% during the first half of the year, outperforming the MSCI Japan Index's return of 7.97%.

The letter said strong stock selection among small and midsize companies drove benchmark outperformance during the first half of the year. According to the letter, Japanese equities posted solid gains despite swings in market sentiment due to ongoing trade friction between the U.S. and China.

As of quarter-end, the fund's $2.64 billion equity portfolio contains 53 stocks, of which seven represent new holdings. Approximately 26.18% of the equity portfolio is dedicated to the information technology sector, a sector that contributed to the fund's first-half performance: The letter said the fund's "focus on productivity" in software, information technology services and automation allowed it to "capture attractive returns" within the sector despite the cyclical downturn in semiconductors.

Shionogi

The fund purchased 725,000 shares of Shionogi, giving the position 1.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged 6,349.15 yen ($59.59) during the quarter.

The Osaka-based company manufactures and distributes pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents and medical devices. GuruFocus ranks Shionogi's financial strength 9 out of 10 and profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive indicators, which include robust interest coverage, a solid Altman Z-score of 13.38 and profit margins that outperform over 94% of global competitors. Even though the company's three-year revenue growth rate of 5.50% underperforms 65.23% of global drug manufacturers, Shionogi's business predictability ranks three stars out of five on consistent revenue growth over the past 10 years.

The Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) also has a holding in Shionogi.

