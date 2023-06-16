Matthews man arrested, facing child abuse charges, police say

A man from Matthews is facing child abuse charges after taking his baby to the hospital with significant injuries, police say.

According to a news release from the Matthews Police Department, officers were called by the Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services after a report of an infant checking into a local hospital with injuries on June 3.

Officials examined the infant and said the injuries pointed to child abuse.

ALSO READ: Lincoln couple charged with abuse after child beaten with paddle, deputies say

MPD detectives, with help from DSS and hospital staff, began investigating.

Mikel Odre Street, 23, was charged with three counts of felony child abuse.

After arrest warrants were issued, Street turned himself in at the Anson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. He is being held under a $30,000 bond.

No other details have been released yet.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Grandmother of 4-year-old allegedly killed, abused by mom pleads not guilty)