Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund's Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter

The Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio) disclosed this week its top five buys for the second quarter included three new positions and increased bets in two existing holdings.

Overseen by lead manager Sharat Shroff, the fund seeks long-term capital appreciation primarily through investments in securities trading in Asian markets except Japan. According to the latest fund commentary, the Pacific Tiger Fund returned 7.63% for the first six months of the year, underperforming the MSCI Asia Ex Japan Index's return of 10.83%.

Fund comments on first-half "roller-coaster ride"

The fund's quarterly letter said that while Asian markets rallied at the start of the year, led by Chinese securities, volatility "flared" in May as President Trump increased tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10% to 25%. Despite this, markets rebounded in June and early July as the "tone of trade dialogue" between the U.S. and China improved following the G-20 Summit in late June.

As of quarter-end, the fund's $8.64 billion equity portfolio contains 60 stocks, of which six represent new holdings. The fund's top sectors in terms of portfolio weight are financial services, consumer staples and technology.

For the quarter, the fund's top three new positions were DKSH Holding Ltd. (XSWX:DKSH), PT Mitra Keluarga Karyasehat Tbk (ISX:MIKA) and Wise Talent Information Technology Co. Ltd. (HKSE:06100). The fund's remaining top buys were position boosts of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) and iQiyi Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ).

DKSH Holding

The fund purchased 4,039,869 shares of DKSH Holding, giving the stake 2.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged 60.36 Swiss francs ($61.44) during the quarter.

The Zurich-based company offers market expansion services in Asia, with services ranging from sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution and after-sales services. GuruFocus ranks the company's financial strength 7 out of 10 on several positive indicators, including a strong Altman Z-score of 3.55 and debt ratios outperforming over 66% of global competitors.

PT Mitra Keluarga Karyasehat Tbk

The fund purchased 383,065,700 shares of PT Mitra Keluarga Karyasehat Tbk, giving the position 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged 1,985.70 rupiah (14 cents) during the quarter.