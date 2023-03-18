Matthews police asking for public help to identify shooting suspect

The Matthews Police Department is asking for public help to identify a shooting suspect.

Around 6 a.m. on Saturday, police said they responded to a call at the City Arcade on East Independence Blvd for a reported shooting.

At the scene, police learned that a man was shot by another man after an argument.

Witnesses said they took the victim to the hospital before officers arrived.

The suspect was last seen leaving in a dark-colored Ford crew cab pickup truck with a bed cover and large tires. He is described as a heavyset, black man with long dreads going down his back, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Matthews Police Department.

