Matthews police asking for public help to identify shooting suspect
The Matthews Police Department is asking for public help to identify a shooting suspect.
Around 6 a.m. on Saturday, police said they responded to a call at the City Arcade on East Independence Blvd for a reported shooting.
At the scene, police learned that a man was shot by another man after an argument.
Witnesses said they took the victim to the hospital before officers arrived.
The suspect was last seen leaving in a dark-colored Ford crew cab pickup truck with a bed cover and large tires. He is described as a heavyset, black man with long dreads going down his back, according to police.
Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Matthews Police Department.
