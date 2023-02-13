Police arrest man for 2022 robbery of Matthews Kohl’s

The Matthews Police Department announced that a suspect has been arrested in the robbery of a Kohl’s in January 2022.

On Feb. 1, the department identified the robbery suspect as 34-year-old Logan Michael Guffie of Iron Station, N.C.

According to police, on Jan. 26, 2022, around 8:30 p.m., Guffie was seen entering Kohl’s on East Independence Boulevard. He is accused of taking a hammer out of his hoodie, smashing the glass from the jewelry counter, and stealing several items.

Guffie ended up walking out of the store with $51,000 worth of stolen jewelry, investigators said.

Authorities said warrants were issued for Guffie’s arrest on charges of federal larceny and damage to property. He was taken into custody on Saturday and was released on a written promise to appear in court on a later date, police said.

A similar event happened at a Kohl’s in Gastonia on Jan. 26, when a robber stole $80,000 worth of jewelry. Channel 9 has reached out to see if these two events are connected.

