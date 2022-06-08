Matthews police looking for man accused of robbing several local GameStops

Police in Matthews are asking for help find a man accused of stealing from multiple GameStops across the Charlotte area.

Investigators say the suspected man is responsible for going into several of the stores with a gun and robbing them. The locations include GameStops in Charlotte, Rock Hill, Indian Trail and most recently, the location on Matthews Township Parkway on Sunday.

Authorities across the Charlotte area are working together to try and catch the suspect before he strikes again.

“A lot of times, someone may be acting like this -- in a criminal fashion -- because they feel comfortable with that type of store, because they went and it’s been successful so far,” said Officer Tim Aycock, the public information officer for the Matthews Police Department. “Until there’s an issue that stops them from doing that, or they’re held accountable, they’re going to keep going.”

No one has been hurt in the robberies.

The suspect is described as a man with a slim build who is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

Matthews police asked anyone with information to call Detective Dan Townsend at 704-841-6708, or email him at dtownsend@matthewsnc.gov.

We’ve seen videos of those brazen “smash-and-grab” robberies across the country. Now, lawmakers in North Carolina are trying to fight back against those crimes.

The North Carolina Senate has passed a bill targeting organized retail crimes. The goal of that bill would be to help police increase penalties for criminals. It would also give business owners the ability to get stolen goods back quickly.

The bill is now heading to the House.

Recently, state law enforcement agencies have busted crime rings and recovered $400,000 worth of merchandise in Cabarrus County and conducted a $250,000 bust in Charlotte.

