Matthews Police looking for man who fired shots after altercation at gas station

The Matthews Police Department is asking for help finding a man who was caught on surveillance video firing a gun in a gas station parking lot after an altercation last week.

MPD posted a video on social media with clips from the surveillance cameras. It shows a man getting out of a white pickup truck and entering the Circle K store at Matthews Mint Hill Road just after midnight on Thursday. You can see the video at the bottom of this article.

Then, the man is seen pulling out a gun and firing at two separate vehicles.

Police said the shooting happened after the suspect had gotten into an altercation of some sort with one of two men inside the store. The department didn’t share video of the altercation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 704-841-6755 or email jvancil@matthewsnc.gov.

See the video below:

(WATCH BELOW: Teen killed in drive-by shooting in northwest Charlotte, homicide detectives say)