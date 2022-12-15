Matthews police respond to car crash, find Kannapolis man with gunshot to the head

A man from Kannapolis was found dead inside a car this week when Matthews Police officers responded to a crash near an apartment complex.

According to the Matthews Police Department, officers got a report around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday about a single-vehicle crash on 2008 Moore Road, which is just off E. Independence Boulevard. When the police got there, they found the driver unconscious.

First responders found that the driver had a “single gunshot wound to his head.” They tried life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Dashawn Ray Gene Dean.

It’s not clear where and when Dean was shot. We’ve reached out to Matthews Police Department for additional details. Police are asking anyone with information on Dean’s death to call 704-841-6793.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

