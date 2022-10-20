Body of 16-year-old boy missing from Matthews found; no foul play, police say

Matthews police said the body of a missing 16-year-old boy has been found.

Gavin Reid Dorothy was last seen walking in the area of Campus Ridge Road just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said Dorothy was wearing a brown T-shirt, navy blue windbreaker, blue jeans and black or grey tennis shoes. He was carrying a black backpack with brown leather accents and Disney and aviation pins on it.

Around noon Thursday, police confirmed Dorothy’s body had been found. They added there aren’t any signs of criminal activity in the case.

