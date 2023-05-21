Matthews police searching missing 23-year-old man

The Matthews Police Department is searching for a 23-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Police said Malik Andrea Walker was last seen at the Extended Stay on Matthews Mint Hill Road around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

Walker is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has medium-length hair, a medium-length beard, a black rose tattoo on his right forearm, and an additional unknown tattoo on his left deltoid, according to police.

Police said Walker was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and white Reebok or Nautica tennis shoes. He was also carrying a white and black checkered bag.

Anyone with information about Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call 704-847-5555.

