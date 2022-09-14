Matthews police share new details in investigation into recent sexual assault

Two sexual assault suspects are still on the streets after separate incidents in east Charlotte and Matthews. Now, Matthews police are sharing new details on the investigation.

Officer Tim Aycock told Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz on Tuesday that the most recent attack happened on the Crestdale Heritage Trail next to a quiet street. The victim was on the trail walking her dog early on Sunday when it happened.

“We are fortunate in Matthews. We don’t have a lot of violent crime, which is great, but when something like this happens at any time, it is very concerning,” he said.

Aycock said the attack on the trail near Club View Lane was random.

“There is always a concern when anyone commits a crime like this. We want to make everyone aware. We don’t want everyone to have a level of paranoia by any means, but we want everyone to be aware of their surroundings and be prepared and be knowledgeable,” Aycock said.

The suspect, who is described as a tall man with an athletic build and dark hair, has not been caught.

Just last week, another woman was sexually assaulted in broad daylight on the McAlpine Greenway, less than four miles away in east Charlotte. That suspect is described as a short, heavyset man with braids.

“There is no safe neighborhood,” said a woman with the Charlotte Running Club Board. “I know I am safe. I mean, there are those occasions where I have to run myself because I just don’t have someone else with me, and I do run with that feeling in my stomach.”

She said in the wake of the recent attacks, running in groups is the safest way to do what she loves.

“Please don’t let fear stop you. You can always reach out. There are running groups that meet in Charlotte every single day of the week in the mornings and in the evenings,” she said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Matthews police are currently investigating the cases and encourage anyone with information to contact them.

