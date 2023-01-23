Mattie’s Call: Atlanta police looks for 68-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia
Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 68-year-old woman who was diagnosed with dementia.
Rosa Tate left her care facility on Benjamin Mays Drive at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to police. Police say she was last seen at a home on Capitol View Ave in northwest Atlanta.
Tate is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and 135 pounds, according to police. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, green shirt, camouflage leggings, and white shoes.
Police say Tate previously lived in the College Park area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked t contact the Homicide/Missing Persons unit at 404-546-4235.
