UPDATE: 13-year-old boy found safe after Mattie’s Call was issued in Gwinnett County

UPDATE: Duluth police said 13-year-old Sean Ayling has been found safe.

Police reported his location on Tuesday morning.

He was located in the Norcross area. Police said they will be reuniting Ayling with his family.

ORIGINAL:

Duluth police are asking for your help in locating a missing boy out of Gwinnett County.

Police have issued a Mattie’s Call for 13-year-old Sean Joel Ayling.

Police say Ayling was last seen September 21, at 3:15 p.m. on 2635 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth, Georgia.

He is a black male, 5′4 in height, weighing 80 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans, white Nike sneakers, and a black bookbag.

Police said he has ADHD and autism, and he may be seen traveling on foot.

If you see Ayling, contact Duluth police at 770-476-4151.

