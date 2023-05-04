Mattie’s Call issued for Clayton County 24-year-old suffering from ‘multiple mental illnesses’

Clayton County police issued a Mattie’s Call for a man not seen since Monday.

Authorities are looking for 24-year-old Dennis Raysor, who was last seen at his home on Heritage Lane in Morrow on Monday.

Dennis has been diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses. Police did not specify what they were.

He is described as being six foot one and weighing 189 pounds. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a brown jacket, red shirt, black pants, black sneakers and a red Atlanta Braves hat.

Anyone with information regarding Dennis’s location is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department or call 911.

