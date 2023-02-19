Mattie’s Call issued for Clayton County woman who hasn’t returned home
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 27-year-old woman.
The Clayton County Police Department was called to the 6100 block of Princeton Avenue in Morrow about a missing person.
Authorities say, Graciela Martinez-Garcia, 27, left her home without her family’s knowledge.
A Mattie’s Call has been issued because Martinez-Garcia has been diagnosed with a mental illness.
Martinez-Garcia is described as 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. She also has brown eyes and hair.
Clayton County police say she was last seen wearing a white jacket and sneakers.
Anyone with information on Martinez-Garcia’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.
