Mattie’s Call issued for man who disappeared after taking rideshare, police say

Clayton County Police Department officials issued a Mattie’s Call, an emergency alert for disabled adults in Georgia, Wednesday for a man who disappeared two weeks ago.

Officials said deputies responded to a missing person call at a home on Double Bridge Road in Ellenwood. Witnesses told deputies that 39-year-old Benjamin Ivey was last seen on Nov. 4 at 10:30 a.m. getting into a rideshare service that was going to the Atlanta area.

Ivey is described as having red hair and blue eyes, weighing 210 pounds, and as six feet, one inch tall. Deputies added that he was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, red shorts, multicolored shoes and black-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information regarding Ivey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

