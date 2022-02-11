Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Is Increasing Its Dividend To UK£0.083

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Mattioli Woods plc's (LON:MTW) dividend will be increasing on the 25th of March to UK£0.083, with investors receiving 11% more than last year. This takes the annual payment to 2.7% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Mattioli Woods Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. While Mattioli Woods is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Looking forward, earnings per share could 13.6% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. While this means that the company will be unprofitable, we generally believe cash flows are more important, and the current cash payout ratio is quite healthy, which gives us comfort.

Mattioli Woods Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from UK£0.05 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of UK£0.21. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though Mattioli Woods' EPS has declined at around 14% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

We'd also point out that Mattioli Woods has issued stock equal to 81% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Our Thoughts On Mattioli Woods' Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Mattioli Woods' payments are rock solid. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Mattioli Woods (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

