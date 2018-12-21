Mattis Resigns as Defense Chief, Citing Differences With Trump

(Bloomberg) -- Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced his resignation on Thursday, citing differences over policy with Donald Trump, a day after the president abruptly called for the withdrawal of American forces from Syria.

Mattis informed the president of his decision in a meeting earlier in the afternoon in which the two discussed policy differences that have included the president’s decision to pull out of Syria, said a White House official. Mattis’s departure didn’t cause the president to rethink his decision on Syria, the official added.

[Click here to read a letter from Secretary Mattis]

In a two-page letter to the president, Mattis laid out his convictions on the value of U.S. leadership in strategic alliances, including the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the 74-nation coalition to defeat Islamic State. His letter also suggested differences with Trump over the president’s handling of strategic challenges posed by Russia and China.

“Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position,” Mattis said in the letter to Trump released by the Pentagon.

Moments earlier, Trump announced the news on Twitter, saying that Mattis would be the latest senior official to leave his Cabinet and that the former Marine general would be “retiring, with distinction, at the end of February.” Trump said he would name a new Pentagon chief “shortly.”

The move drew an unusually sharp rebuke from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who rarely criticizes the president in public. McConnell urged the president to replace Mattis with someone who shares the view that it’s essential to maintain post-World War II alliances and has “a clear-eyed understanding of friends and foes,” identifying Russia as an antagonist.

“I was sorry to learn that Secretary Mattis, who shares those clear principles, will soon depart the administration,” McConnell said in a statement. “But I am particularly distressed that he is resigning due to sharp differences with the president on these and other key aspects of America’s global leadership.”

Republican Senator Marco Rubio said in a tweet Mattis’s resignation letter “makes it abundantly clear that we are headed towards a series of grave policy errors which will endanger our nation, damage our alliances & empower our adversaries.”

“This is scary,” Senator Mark Warner, the top-ranking Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, said in a tweet posted shortly after the announcement. “Secretary Mattis has been an island of stability amidst the chaos of the Trump administration.”

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said she was “shaken” by his resignation.

Mattis departs at a fraught moment in American foreign policy as the administration grapples with North Korean nuclear talks, Russian aggression in Ukraine and growing influence in Syria, rising tensions with Iran and an ongoing trade war with China.

Mattis was one of Trump’s first cabinet picks after the 2016 election. He was long seen as a force for stability in foreign policy in an administration that has had to manage crises from North Korea to Syria under a president who prides himself on his unpredictability.

He will be the last to depart among a trio of generals shaped by combat experience in Iraq that Trump had placed in key national security posts. H.R. McMaster was appointed national security adviser one month into the Trump administration then ousted in April of this year. John Kelly was Homeland Security Secretary and then White House chief of staff, a job he will leave in early January.

Trump’s hope is to name a replacement for Mattis by the end of the year, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday.

Mattis met with staff at the Pentagon on Thursday following his meeting with the president to tell them he was stepping down, a defense official familiar with the events said. The staff were shocked, the official said, and Deputy Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan was apparently caught off guard -- he had already left the building and had to be called back, another official said.

After Trump said he’d nominate Mattis for the top Pentagon job, the late Senator John McCain hailed him as “one of the finest military officers of his generation and an extraordinary leader who inspires a rare and special admiration of his troops.” Short and wiry with a brush-cut haircut, Mattis was known as the “Warrior Monk” and sometimes as “Mad Dog,” a nickname he disliked as much as Trump loved invoking it.